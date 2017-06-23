KL trackwork
YESTERDAY'S WORKOUTS BY TOMORROW'S RUNNERS
RACE 3: Good Vibrations canter/pacework.
RACE 5: Slow work: Sayang Me *.
RACE 7: Philip pace work.
RACE 8: Slow work: Air Power *.
RACE 9: D'Great Nimbus pace work.
WORKOUTS BY SUNDAY'S RUNNERS
RACE 1: Goldhill Princess canter/pace work. Slow work: Polo Boy and barker Road Kid *.
RACE 2: Slow work: Civil Union.
RACE 3: Augusta pace work.
RACE 4: Slow work: Immortality, Bankers Call and Good Mummy.
RACE 5: Slow work: Zhuhai, Colin The Firth and Ami Eleven.
RACE 6: Slow work: Booster and Pokemon Baby.
RACE 7: Taffetas canter/pace work. Slow work: Righteo *.
RACE 8: Real Mean canter/pace work.
RACE 9: Slow work: Wonderful Surprise and Street Of London.