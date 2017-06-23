Racing

KL trackwork

Jun 23, 2017 06:00 am

YESTERDAY'S WORKOUTS BY TOMORROW'S RUNNERS

RACE 3: Good Vibrations canter/pacework.

RACE 5: Slow work: Sayang Me *.

RACE 7: Philip pace work.

RACE 8: Slow work: Air Power *.

RACE 9: D'Great Nimbus pace work.

WORKOUTS BY SUNDAY'S RUNNERS

RACE 1: Goldhill Princess canter/pace work. Slow work: Polo Boy and barker Road Kid *.

RACE 2: Slow work: Civil Union.

RACE 3: Augusta pace work.

RACE 4: Slow work: Immortality, Bankers Call and Good Mummy.

RACE 5: Slow work: Zhuhai, Colin The Firth and Ami Eleven.

RACE 6: Slow work: Booster and Pokemon Baby.

RACE 7: Taffetas canter/pace work. Slow work: Righteo *.

RACE 8: Real Mean canter/pace work.

RACE 9: Slow work: Wonderful Surprise and Street Of London.

