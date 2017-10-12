Lim's Stable look good for a few winners

Lim's Stable, well represented on Sunday's 10-race programme, was also very visible at trackwork yesterday morning and could be in for a good meeting.

Best of their threesome of runners who showed up on the training track was their lightly raced sprinter Lim's Royal.

The four-year-old looked in good order when he reeled off the 600m in 38.7sec.

Ridden by Glen Boss, Lim's Royal had stablemate Lim's Bestow for company - but not for long.

Although starting a few lengths behind, Lim's Royal was ahead at the finish - and going away.

Lim's Bestow, five-year-old, eventually finished almost a second adrift, clocking 39.6sec for the trip.

That said, both look in good order for their respective assignments and must be given plenty of consideration.

Lim's Royal, who has been entered for Race 3 - the Class 4 Division 1 sprint over the 1,200m on the Long Course, has raced just four times since making his debut in February.

That day, he beat just three home and again was a non-factor in his next start a fortnight later.

However, punters would have been impressed with his victory in March when he came from a spot just off midfield to wear down and ultimately beat the frontrunner Red Duke in a tight photofinish.

Rested for almost a year-and-a-half, Lim's Royal returned to racing on Oct 1 and, sent off as the third pick in that 1,200m race, he did well to collect a third-place cheque in a race won by roughie Spur Me On.

Ridden by visiting jockey Daniel Moor, the Lim's Stable runner would have finished higher up the order had he not been tardy out of the gates.

As for Lim's Bestow, he will surely make his presence felt in Race 10 - the 1,200m event for Class 4 Division 2 runners.

Trained by Steven Burridge - who also prepares Lim's Royal - he impressed when winning on debut. In that 1,000m dash, he toyed with his rivals - winning the "Initiation" with a load of authority.

That was in May. Lim's Bestow returned to racing last month but failed to land a blow, beating just one home in that Class 4 affair.

But don't hold it against him. He has improved and, come Sunday, he will be thereabouts at the business end of things.

As for Lim's Signature, he looked good when clocking 36.9sec in his workout with Best Jade. Vlad Duric was in the saddle.

A class-dropper, he should return to the winner's circle after the opening event on Sunday.

Seemingly out of his depth in Class 4, he is back in Class 5 where in June he opened his Kranji account.

Trainer Mark Walker has found a nice race for his charge and we expect an improved showing from this four-year-old son of Swiss Ace.