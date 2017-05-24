Litterateur looks good for another dose

RACE 1 (1,650M)

1 BORN TO RACE steps back up to 1,650m with the drop into Class 5. With a better draw than he's had in his last three starts, he looks capable of breaking through with the class drop.

3 AEROLUMINANCE was just beaten over this course and distance last time out, making solid ground to be beaten a neck by Atomic Blast. It's still likely to be on the sharp side for him, but he has another good draw with Zac Purton jumping back aboard and he does get the blinkers reapplied now.

Only two horses in Hong Kong are rated lower than 12 PERFECT TIMING, but it looks a potential case of the stars aligning here and maybe he can win one before inevitable retirement at the end of the season. He has an inside draw with Karis Teetan aboard, meaning he should get a soft run midfield, and this looks the trip and track where he would be most likely to break through.

9 TELECOM BOOM may be just a sprinter but it is worth giving him a chance over this course and distance, particularly after his last two efforts. He also has a better draw, for once.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

10 SKY TREASURE hasn't shown a great deal before coming to life with a third behind Mr Right last start over the Happy Valley 1,000m. His two best efforts have been at the city track, and the 1,200m shouldn't hold any concerns now. He looks very well-meant here with the booking of Joao Moreira, who replaced Alex Lai in the saddle. 4 BOND ELEGANCE produced a solid run last start at his Happy Valley debut that was also his first run on turf on the circle. He has drawn a good gate and should be hard to beat for the hot John Size stable.

2 CAREFREE LET GO has performed fairly under 10-pound (4.5kg) claimer Dylan Mo in recent starts. However, he is the type of horse best served by a strong rider and so the switch to Neil Callan looks only a plus. He has drawn awkwardly, though.

8 ENCHANTED FEELING is still learning what the caper is all about. The three-year-old might need the drop into Class 5, but it wouldn't surprise to see him improve into the placings here.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

11 CLEVER SPIRIT has been fair this season without winning. Moreira jumps aboard now from a good gate and this looks his chance to score before he drops down in grade.

10 CONFUCIUS SPIRIT is far from a prolific winner, with only two wins from 39 starts. However, most of his efforts this term have suggested that he's going to break through before the season is over. With another good draw, he should be somewhere in the mix.

5 MULTIGOGO is still lightly raced, but he has shown signs of promise in his four starts. He makes his Happy Valley debut here and should be well suited, so he is one of the main contenders.

3 WILD BOY might still be too highly rated, but he does have a penchant for popping up in races like this. He is one to include in the exotics.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

6 CONTRIBUTION was a very impressive all-the-way winner under Moreira over this course and distance two starts back, but that also led to the disaster that was his last start. Apprentice Kei Chiong was instructed to lead, but she continued to press forward even after the horse missed the start, causing the three-year-old to take charge and set blistering fractions in front. In the end, it was some effort to only be beaten five lengths. Purton now takes over riding duties on the son of Street Cry and he can bounce back.

11 POLYMER LUCK has run second in this last three starts, in addition to a pair of runner-up efforts early in the season. There's no doubt he's on the cusp of a victory, and perhaps the switch to Happy Valley for the first time might be the catalyst for him to break through.

7 RAGING BULL has a pedigree that suggests he should get over ground, being by Savabeel from a fairly stout family. However, this is the first time he has been beyond 1,400m in his 26th start. Look for improvement with the step-up in trip.

Moreira, who rode Raging Bull last start, switches to 3 GO GO WIN, who is honest but struggles to get that victory. The good gate might prove the difference here, but he's also the type who is better to tackle on a win line.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

6 SUPER SPRINTER was good at his return from a four-month break when fourth across the line (relegated to fifth on protest) fresh. He will have taken improvement for that effort and he gets in well with Jack Wong taking seven pounds off.

1 SPICY SURE was the horse affected by Super Sprinter shifting in last time. He was squeezed out badly on the rail at the 200m mark but charged home to finish close-up. He was upgraded to fourth there, and with Moreira on, he is sure to have admirers.

7 WISKY has been very consistent this season and is yet to miss the top four over this course and distance this season. Sam Clipperton, who scored his first win for trainer John Size on Sunday aboard Arm Runda, has a chance to make it two here.

2 LAND GRANT has struck form at his last three runs for new trainer Tony Millard, but he needs to find an extra length to challenge here.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

3 LITTERATEUR's last-start win at Happy Valley was breathtaking, recording a swift final sectional of 22.10 seconds to storm from last and score. Horses rarely win the way at Happy Valley the way that he did, and he only got a six-point penalty for the victory too. He will be very hard to beat once again with the right set-up, now that he has found his rhythm.

4 GIANT TURTLE won two races over this course and distance earlier in the season and produced a strong effort on the dirt last time out after going forward. Perhaps Chad Schofield will adopt similar tactics here in a race that, on paper, lacks true speed.

1 TEN FLAMES is always capable of sneaking into the finish in races like this and is worth including in exotics from gate 1.

2 UNICORN is the type of horse that needs everything to fall into place for him to figure. With a good draw, maybe he will get everything to suit.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

7 NO MONEY NO TALK was good enough over the straight 1,000m in what was his first run in almost 11 months, finishing fourth. He should have improved, and if apprentice Jack Wong can get him into a handy position with only 112 pounds on his back, he is hard to beat.

11 FLYING MONKEY disappointed with his first run in Class 3 last time out over the straight 1,000m. The return to Happy Valley should be a plus, especially from gate 4.

4 CIRCUIT KING is honest. He should press forward under Moreira, although he is capable of sitting in behind the speed, and will be around the mark.

1 DIEGO KOSTA is one of the night's more intriguing runners. The Size-trained runner sped clear for an emphatic three-and-a-half-length success last time out, earning him a 10-point hike in the ratings. He has never shaped as the type capable of going back to back, but maybe he's found his niche over the Happy Valley 1,000m. He bears close watching.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

5 STAR OF JOY has run an honest race in his four starts over the Sha Tin 1,200m. He makes his Happy Valley debut and should be on the mark.

4 PERPETUAL JOYANCE has been one of the key members of trainer Size's trainers' championship campaign, winning three races. He may have found his mark now. Moreira does hop aboard and the the change in jockey might spark him up.

Perpetual Joyance's regular rider Karis Teetan switches to 3 CONVINCIBLE, who has disappointed in his last two starts after looking on the cusp of a victory. In his favour, however, is a better draw. He should get a soft run from gate 1.

1 GENERAL IRON was entirely unsuited over the Sha Tin 1,000m last time out and he should be better now at Happy Valley 1,200m, the site of two victories for the gelding last season.