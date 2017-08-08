Long-overdue On The Bounce will relish longer trip

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) ON THE BOUNCE is overdue. She has run three seconds in six starts and perhaps the longer trip is what she is looking for now.

(2) MAGICAL CHARM may not have met what ON THE BOUNCE has met but she made dramatic improvement on the turf over this distance, so has the stamina. A front-runner, she should relish the Polytrack.

(8) SHAKESPEARE INLOVE can only improve.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) TOM COLLINS may have finished many lengths behind in all three starts but he did beat (1)TOLTEC last time and the latter almost won thereafter. Tom Collins is bred for longer trips.

(4) FRANCESCO made a fair debut and should love the longer trip.

(3) STORM RACER had excuses last.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(9) MAJESTIC MOON came in for betting in his first try over ground and was not disgraced, finishing 3.5 lengths behind (1) RATSO RIZZO. Could get close between the two although the latter has a wide draw.

(11) BONJOUR BABY met winners last time and could show up well in this field.

(10) EPIC SWORD has fair earlier form and must have a say.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(8) SUMMER IN THE CITY's both wins have been on the Poly and, after a cracking turf 1,600m run at Scottsville, she should go close. She jumps from a plum draw.

(1) GUILTY PLEASURE lost form after travelling from the Cape. She is a Silvano filly that may only show her best now that she has matured.

(6) TROPICAL WONDER lost her lead late last.

(9) CAT'S WHISKERS has some decent runs.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(5) MAGGIE MUGGINS drops in trip and jumps from draw one. She should go close on this field.

(3) ART ATTACK is closely matched but has not drawn as well. She is holding form well and could finally land a win on the Poly.

(4) GORGEOUS GUEST found her last start short and may race fresh after rest. She deserves respect.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(2) ONESIE was squeezed at the jump and only just failed to land her third career win. She has a bit of class about her, loves the Poly and has won over the trip.

(1) STRATEGIC MOVE is never one to ignore in these. She has the class and is especially effective on the Polytrack.

(5) SEEK THE SUMMIT goes further. It could suit her now that she is a bit older.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

Open contest.

(7) GOLD SAIL could make it a hat-trick of wins as he loves the Polytrack. But he is racing after a rest and gets a drop in trip.

(1) HOLD THE LINE got caught in the dying strides last time and may be able to make amends this time. He has a slightly better draw.

(11) SINGH IS KING has decent credentials as well but was carded to race earlier.

(6) STORM OUTGOING has a say.