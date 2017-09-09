Mings Man gives Zyrul first Kranji win

New Zealand-trained apprentice Zyrul Shahryszal Nor Azman (above), or N Zyrul on the race card, savoured his first Kranji success when he rode $63 outsider MINGS MAN to an all-the-way victory in the opening race yesterday.

It was his 12th ride since he returned this year to ride in his native Singapore.

The Singapore Training Academy for Racing graduate went to New Zealand in 2013 under the sponsorship of his Kranji master, Mings Man's trainer, Bruce Marsh, and rode 29 winners there.

"It's great to get this first win out of the way," said Zyrul.

"Bruce has been putting me on a few good horses and I knew that first winner would eventually come my way."