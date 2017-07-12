Moreira is the right man to steer Seven Luck

RACE 1 (1,000M)

3 CALIFORNIA ASPAR gets a senior rider in Neil Callan aboard for the first time, and with a kind inside draw, he should be able to find the winners' circle for the first time.

4 DR RACE gets back into a good draw for the first time since scoring three back and he's a contender with the right run.

1 OCEAN ROAR is fairly straightforward in that he jumps and runs before trying to hold on late. Kei Chiong's five-pound claim is useful.

9 TRENDIFUL hasn't shown a lot this season but is capable on his day. He cannot be dismissed lightly.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

9 SEVEN LUCK looks like he's at a place in the ratings where he can break through with the right run, and Joao Moreira maintaining the ride looks a strong push as well.

4 SPEEDY WALLY has drawn slightly awkwardly but there is no doubting that he is suited at the top of Class 5. He only needs an ounce of luck to be around the mark at the finish.

3 GOLD TALENT looked to be finding form at the bottom of Class 4 and looks very well placed here. Trainer Almond Lee scored a double last weekend and Gold Talent appears another close to a win.

8 KIM GLORY has built up a reputation as a short course specialist. Can be included.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

3 GREAT JOY had produced a number of good runs before breaking through two back in what was one of the better performances in recent months at the city track. Last time out, he struggled to pick up in a race that simply wasn't run to suit. If he gets a more suitable setup, he should be winning this on his way to Class 3.

10 AMBITIOUS HEART may never match the deeds of his older brother Seasons Bloom, but he is an honest galloper trying the Happy Valley 1,650m for the first time. This course and distance might end up being his ideal circuit.

6 PEARL WARM WARM won over this course and distance last season and, although he raced well over the Happy Valley 1,650m earlier this season, he has recently been racing over the 1,200m. He should relish the added trip.

1 GIANT STARS has always promised to win a race in Hong Kong. A win is not far away - especially now in Class 4.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 GOOD COMPANION has proven to be a very honest this season. He was only just edged out last start, finishing in the middle of a three-way photo finish, and a repeat of that run will see him in the mix again.

The horse that beat him that day was 4 GRACIOUS RYDER, who made up ground from midfield. With senior rider Sam Clipperton taking over, he meets Good Companion 13 pounds worse. However, Gracious Ryder's effort was probably better than a nose margin and he does look to have plenty of scope. He's a danger again.

7 STARLIGHT made up plenty of ground from last to finish third last time out. He has drawn awkwardly again, so he will probably end up out of his ground once more but, if he gets the right set-up, he will be finding the line nicely.

6 JUNZI has disappointed since breaking through at his second start in October. Brett Prebble replaces Neil Callan, and perhaps he can show something from the good draw, especially if he can take a slightly handier position.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

2 BEAUTY MASTER won twice at Sha Tin early in the season but he has mixed his form since at both courses. He might still be too high in the ratings, but with a good draw, he deserves to be given another chance here under Neil Callan.

4 MOST BEAUTIFUL has shown glimpses of the talent he showed when he was a stakes winner in Western Australia but, for the most part, he has needed some ratings relief. That has now come, but it still remains to be seen if 1,000m is his trip. Nonetheless, he's a chance yet again.

12 TRIUMPHANT JEWEL won at his last start of the season last year over this course and distance, albeit off a far higher rating. He looks well-rated now, although perhaps he might be headed for Class 4. Still, he's a chance if things fall into place.

5 ACE KING has risen from Class 5 to Class 3 with three dominant wins over the Sha Tin 1,000m. The Happy Valley 1,000m isn't quite as suitable but he still rarely runs poorly, so he must be included in exotics.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 JOLLY CONVERGENCE has found form since switching back to Happy Valley. His three-quarter length second to Prince Harmony two back is a good pointer for this, while his last start should just be forgiven after he had a troubled trip from the outside gate. Neil Callan maintains his association with the Equiano four-year-old and a win is near, especially with the horse moving back into gate five.

8 GRACE HEART has finally found his groove again to win two of his last three starts. He returns to Class 3 now and he only carries four pounds less than last time. He is in a rich vein of form and Douglas Whyte will hop aboard from gate three.

5 DIAMOND MASTER will need everything to fall his way to win and, while that is unlikely from gate 11, he is still a horse that must be included in exotics.

7 DOLLAR REWARD still looks to be finding his feet but his four starts to date have not been bad by any means. If Zac Purton can get him into a spot just beyond midfield, he will be in the mix late.

RACE 7 (1,800M)

2 DR LISTENING has had two starts for David Hall and has looked good in both efforts. He now steps up to 1,800m, which might not be ideal but, if he can find the line like he did last time out, he will be right in the mix.

5 HAPPY LIFE just won at Happy Valley two back and wasn't disgraced at Sha Tin last start. The return to the Valley looks a plus.

10 EASY HEDGE has been a disappointment throughout his Hong Kong career. However, his last run suggested he might be close to finding the winners' circle again.

7 THUNDER STOMP has been beaten less than a length at two of his last three runs. His turn is coming.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

1 RACING SUPERNOVA makes his Happy Valley debut. He has trialled well at the city track and, despite a slightly awkward gate and a big weight, he can end his season on a high.

2 HOUSE OF FUN has already won five times this season. He returns to Happy Valley and should be well suited here.

3 SUPER TURBO is very honest but, with his racing style, he needs plenty of luck. Gate 11 might actually be advantageous to him though and he still seems to have improvement in him, so he can't be dismissed.

7 SOUTHERN LEGEND disappointed as favourite at Sha Tin on debut. If he finds his Sydney form, he would be very hard to beat here.