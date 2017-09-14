Mr Fatkid looks in really good shape

Mr Fatkid making it two wins in a row in his last start.

If you didn't already know it, don't worry. We'll tell it to you one more time.

MR FATKID isn't just fat. He's not even pleasantly plump. He is, well, a big horse.

Or, as his rivals have discovered over the period of the last 10 months, he's all muscle resting on legs of steel.

He's also a prolific moneyspinner and, even through the haze yesterday morning, we were able to see the intent in his eyes when he finished his workout with a 600m dash in 37.5sec.

Prepared for the races by trainer Cliff Brown, Mr Fatkid has brought home the bacon in four of his eight outings.

He has been runner-up once and has been placed third on two occasions.

The only blemish to an otherwise fine-looking report card was when he finished sixth in the $350,000 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic.

The race was won by Countofmontecristo - and we know how good he is - with Mr Fatkid finishing three-and-a-half lengths in arrears.

That was in April and, since then, the big fella has more than made up for that defeat.

Indeed, he came back stronger than ever, winning in his next start by a comfortable length.

That was over the 1,800m and it was the first time he was tackling the distance.

Rested for three months, he returned at the tailend of last month and, weighing in at 510kg, he went on to win at not so skinny odds of $18.

He tackles the mile in Race 9 on Sunday. The distance is about right for the four-year-old and, if you're planning a wager on him, rest assured you'll get an honest run from the big boy.

DEBUT WINNER

Also on Sunday, keep an eye on another heavyweight.

He's the aptly-named GRAN TORINO who, when winning on debut, tipped the scales at 548kg.

From James Peters' yard, he too impressed at trackwork, clocking 37.5sec for the 600m. Olivier Placais did the steering.

A four-year-old by Bel Esprit, Gran Torino won that race on Aug 20 in a manner which was easier than the margin suggested.

Neglected in the betting and sent off as a $72 roughie, he proved a handful to ride - especially in the back stretch - but once Placais got him to settle down, he did everything right.

Going after the joint leaders at the 300m mark, he rapidly gained on them and, with 75m to travel, he put it to bed, racing to the front to win by half a length.

One from one, Gran Torino will be throwing his weight around in Race 3 and it wouldn't surprise if he makes it two from two.