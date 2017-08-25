Mystic Master to weave his magic in the third race

So, he's the talk of the town. Chopin's Fantaisie, that's who.

No problem with that. We all know just how good he is - and can be.

But it is going to be meagre pickings with the hot favourite. So as you wait for the seventh race, why not use the earlier events to build up a pot for the big plunge.

And there's a runner in the third race who can help you to that goal. His name? MYSTIC MASTER.

THE BIG ONE

Prepared by the reigning champion trainer, Alwin Tan, the four-year-old entire comes into this one on the back of two seemingly frustrating outings where he picked up prize money - but never the big one.

However, I thought both were mighty decent runs. A smack-up fourth behind Anonymous in June when jumping from the outermost gate and, two months later, a third in a Class 3 sprint to a decent 'un in Mighty Conqueror. That too, when drawn 10 of 12.

Mystic Master has been working towards a win and his winding-up gallop on Tuesday when he froze the clocks at 34.7secs for the 600m was an indication that his mind was on the job.

In Derreck David, Mystic Master has a jockey who is riding high on confidence and jumping from the fourth chute will enhance his chances.

Put that all together and you must agree Mystic Master - if he weaves his magic - might just be the one they have to beat over the sharp 1,000m.