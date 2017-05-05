Peniaphobia out for revenge

Peniaphobia beating all but Mr Stunning (No. 4) in the Group 2 The Sprint Cup over 1,200m at Sha Tin racecourse on April 9.

PENIAPHOBIA had no answer to MR STUNNING's closing kick when the pair locked horns last month, but jockey Neil Callan retains faith that the veteran campaigner can turn the tables on his conqueror in Sunday's HK$14 million (S$2.5 million) Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize over 1,200m.

"Mr Stunning beat me fair and square that day," said Callan said, reflecting on his half-length second to trainer John Size's rising star in the Group 2 Sprint Cup over the course and distance.

"Dashing Fellow was pestering my horse up front but my fella still had the run of the race, so on the face of it, he was beaten by a better horse."

"But it will all come down to draw, tempo and where horses are positioned in the race. Mr Stunning has to come out and prove it again, whereas my horse has been there and done it and he's done it many times over."

That Group 2 contest was the pair's second meeting in as many starts and Mr Stunning's first race in Pattern company. The four-year-old had climbed from Class 4 with six wins from nine prior Hong Kong starts.

Peniaphobia, on the other hand, a six-year-old in his fourth Hong Kong season, is an old-timer when it comes to elite competition.

His resume features a Group 1 score in the 2015 LONGINES Hong Kong Sprint, two frame-making efforts in Dubai's Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint and last year's Hong Kong champion sprinter title.

"He's not that old, he's six, but he came here as a two-year-old, so it feels like he's been around a long time, that he's older than he actually is," said Callan. "But, if ever you want someone to keep producing a horse on the big day, it's Tony Cruz."

The Dandy Man bay arrived at Cruz's esteemed corner of the Sha Tin stable block in October, 2013. The Irish-bred had already made his mark in Britain as a precocious speedster, sharp enough to win the Weatherbys Super Sprint (1,031m) at Newbury for his former handler, Richard Fahey.

He looks really well on the track. I see him in the morning time and he's bouncing, so he looks like he's holding his form well. Jockey Neil Callan, on Peniaphobia

In 31 starts since, Peniaphobia has won nine and placed second or third 14 times.

And, if his general appearance of a morning is anything to go by, he is in fine fettle for this upcoming attempt at securing a second Group 1 title.

"He looks really well on the track," said Callan. "I see him in the morning and he's bouncing, so he looks like he's holding his form well. If he is, he'll run the same kind of race.

"They made a conscious decision to miss Dubai this year and just concentrate on home and it's probably been a good idea because there's a lot of prize money to be won here. The horse has been abroad before and done himself proud, so he really didn't have anything to prove on that front."

Including his four-race juvenile campaign in Britain, Peniaphobia's win return per season reads 3, 3, 3, 2. This term, he has one victory from eight starts, so one could say he's due a win.

"He's been running well, his form's good and he's running against the same horses again," said Callan. "I've ridden him in his last three and he's run two monster races, winning a Group 2, the Centenary Sprint Cup, and running a cracker last time behind Mr Stunning."

Between times, Peniaphobia was last of six under topweight in a Class 1 handicap down the straight. That, too, was behind Mr Stunning but, on reflection, the 18lb (8.18kg) weight concession was a massive ask.

Peniaphobia's Centenary Sprint Cup victory was achieved from the front, much like his Hong Kong Sprint triumph.

Callan envisages a similar pattern on Sunday but will not lead for the sake of leading.

"He'll jump and do his thing - I'll just throw the reins at him and, if they leave him alone in front, fine. But, if they're going a million miles an hour and taking him on, well then they're going too fast. He's come from off the speed and he's made the running, so it doesn't matter.

"He's a very straightforward horse. As long as you can just drop hands on him and let him dictate his own rhythm, rather than push or pull him, I think that's when he's at his best."

Sunday's 12-strong field will also feature two-time Hong Kong Sprint winner AEROVELOCITY, in what will be his final career start, as well as last year's Chairman's Sprint Prize runner-up LUCKY BUBBLES.