Perth champ to steer Lim's Samurai in Patron's Bowl

Lim’s Samurai (no. 4), will be running in the Group 1 Patron’s Bowl on Sunday.

The Singapore Turf Club has granted a one-day visiting jockey's licence to Australian jockey William Pike and a two-week visiting jockey's licence to Hong Kong jockey Matthew Chadwick.

Pike, 31, has been booked by trainer Laurie Laxon to ride Lim's Samurai in the Group 1 Patron's Bowl on Sunday while Chadwick will commence his two-week stay from the date of issuance of his work permit.

With more than 1,800 winners racked up in 15 seasons, Pike has been the leading jockey in Perth in the last decade or so, claiming eight premiership titles, and is all but home for a ninth title.

He currently leads the metropolitan log by more than 50 winners. Pike, who goes to scale at 53kg, has ridden five Group 1 winners, including the Perth Cup and WA Derby twice, and one Railway Stakes. He also boasts 38 Group 2 and 3 winners to his name.

Though Pike seldom travels, he did enjoy two successful Hong Kong stints in 2009 and 2012, but this will be his first visit to Singapore.

Chadwick, 26, on the other hand, is no stranger to Kranji racegoers as he had a similar short-term stint during the Hong Kong racing season break last year, riding one winner, Master Banger, on May 27.

Previously, he paid a one-day visit in May 2011 to partner California Memory, arguably the best horse he has ever ridden, in the Singapore Airlines International Cup. They finished eighth to Gitano Hernando.

After honing his craft in northern New South Wales, Australia, Chadwick, who is of Hong Kong-Chinese descent, but was adopted by British teachers, returned to Hong Kong in 2008, straightaway landing the champion apprentice jockey title in 2008/2009.

He enjoyed his best years in association with his former master Tony Cruz and broke a Hong Kong record when he came out of his time after riding his 70th winner within 13 months.

In a riding career spanning nine years, Chadwick has booted home in excess of 300 winners, including four at Group 1 level, all aboard California Memory, namely the Longines Hong Kong Cup in 2011 - incidentally becoming the first homegrown rider to win an HKIR race - and 2012, the Hong Kong Gold Cup in 2011 and the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup in 2013.

Other than Singapore and Australia, Chadwick has also ridden in Japan where he was invited in 2010 to compete in the World Super Jockeys' Series and England where he won the Shergar Cup Silver Saddle in 2012.

Chadwick, who goes to scale at 52kg, has finished in the top 10 in Hong Kong on six occasions and currently sits in 18th position on the ladder.