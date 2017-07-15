Plymouth Rock gets the vote to score in the lucky last

RACE 1 (GREYVILLE - 1,600M)

(1) PREMIER DANCE was full of running when winning last time out. She could be the one to beat despite the top weight.

(2) PERSIAN RUG did not show much in her last two starts in feature races but is clearly capable of doing better.

(3) CAPTAIN GAMBLER takes a drop in class and is sure to prove very dangerous.

RACE 2 (KENILWORTH - 1,600M)

(5) ENDOFMARCH was beaten over the course and distance last time but can make amends.

(11) THE JUDICATOR has finished behind Endofmarch on three occasions and there's little reason for a form turnaround.

RACE 3 (GREYVILLE - 1,200M)

(1) MISS MALBEC can earn a cheque despite the wide draw.

(4) GUNSHIP has won both of her last two starts nicely.

RACE 4 (KENILWORTH - 1,200M)

(1) DOLLAR TRACTOR was not disgraced in a feature behind a smart sort last time. He looks a threat in this grade.

(4) WEEKEND WARRIOR is closely matched on an earlier encounter.

RACE 5 (GREYVILLE - 1,200M)

(10) SILVER CENT and (11)LONDON KNIGHT have recent form and can score.

(3) HOLD THE LINE ran an improved race last time out.

(7) ZINZARA looks improved.

RACE 6 (KENILWORTH - 1,200M)

(1) QUARLLO and (2) SPRING GOLD have the form to feature.

(4) DAYONAUT should fare better over this trip.

RACE 7 (GREYVILLE - 1,000M)

(1) ROCKY VALLEY does not always show his best side but, if he does, he is the one to beat.

(4) LIL RED ROOSTER is holding form and can win.

RACE 8 (KENILWORTH - 1,200M)

Best-weighted (1) TEVEZ has proven form at this level and rates as the one to beat.

Versatile (2) SILICONE VALLEY registered four of five wins over this course and distance.

(3) VILLA DEL LARGO can get into the mix.

RACE 9 (GREYVILLE - 1,600M)

(1) FROSTY FRIDAY could still earn a cheque despite the top weight.

Stable companions (2) IN OTHER WORDS, (3) HEAPS OF FUN and (4) WUKKIN' UP all hold winning chances.

RACE 10 (KENILWORTH - 1,000M)

(3) CORTADA can confirm his superiority if making further improvement.

(1) WIND RIVER is progressive and can pose a threat.

RACE 11 (GREYVILLE - 1,200M)

(1) TRIP TO HEAVEN has done well at this track and is the one to beat.

Stablemate (2) BULL VALLEY is already a Group 1 winner this season and deserves respect.

RACE 12 (KENILWORTH - 1,400M)

Consistent (6) AMARILLO ROSE finished ahead of top-weight (1) NTOMBE and (4) SILVER CAPTAIN last time. There should be little between the trio again on these terms.

RACE 13 (GREYVILLE - 1,600M)

(2) THE MONEY MAN usually does his best work late and could finish in the money.

(3) KALI'S CHAMP is a course-and-distance winner.

(4) ASTROMAN should relish the trip.

RACE 14 (KENILWORTH - 1,400M)

(5) PEROVSKIA beat (9) COMMANDER BOND last time but may struggle to confirm that form with a 4.5kg advantage and the blinkers are fitted to the latter for the first time.

(1) COCK-A-HOOP and (6) CABALLO BLANCO needed their last starts and could fare better now.

RACE 15 (GREYVILLE - 1,600M)

(3) PLYMOUTH ROCK is still improving and gets the vote to score in the lucky last race.

(4) ARGO'S JET is not reliable but could place.