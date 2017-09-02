Race looks tailor-made for Fabulous One

RACE 1 (1,000M)

5 MULTIGOGO showed hints of talent last season, but he clearly wasn't the full package. Blinkers sharpened him up in a recent trial and he can return a winner.

1 LUCKY LUCKY has trialled well, once last term and the other last Saturday. He looms as a major player on debut.

7 PEACE COMBINATION doesn't win out of turn but he rarely runs a bad race over this course and distance. He gets in well with Matthew Poon aboard.

9 WINFULL PATROL is at a mark where he should be able to do some damage.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

2 JE PENSE ran some bold races towards the end of last season. He might strike fresh, even if the mile is too short.

4 BEST TANGO ran home strongly in his first Class 5 attempt. He will be around the mark again here.

12 MY FOLKS might find this too sharp but, with only 113 pounds (51.3kg) on his back, he is one worth watching.

11 SUPERNATURAL has produced his best runs over this course and distance. Dylan Mo's seven-pound claim sees him get in with only 107 pounds and he can figure.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

THE HKSAR CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S CUP

3 FABULOUS ONE is the likely leader. His trial was strong and, with only 110 pounds on his back for Matthew Poon, this could be tailor-made for him.

1 BLIZZARD has to shoulder 133 pounds, but his trial last Saturday was ideal and he should be suited by a solid tempo. Expect a bold run before he heads to Japan.

4 SEASONS BLOOM may need the run but he looks well-suited at the weights. The 1,200m is the query though.

7 SOUTHERN LEGEND is 10 pounds out of the handicap but he should take his rating into triple figures quickly.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 HARBOUR NOVA hasn't put it together yet but has run well on a number of occasions. He strikes a winnable race in his second Class 4 run, and he is drawn to take advantage.

6 HOUSEHOLD KING was the HK$10 million ($1.73 million) top lot at March's Hong Kong International Sale. He has been primed for this but he may be worth opposing at short odds.

10 SIGHT SEEING mixes his form, but he is at a career-low rating and can figure.

4 CONTRIBUTION disappointed in four starts after winning over the Happy Valley mile. He creates interest back to 1,200m.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

8 YOURTHEWONFORME is the first runner for new trainer Frankie Lor. With Joao Moreira booked to ride, the consistent galloper can finally break through here.

11 TELECOM BOOM needs things to fall his way but fresh over the 1,200m might prove the catalyst for him to find the extra length he requires.

10 KING'S STEED has also had a trainer change. He is worth watching.

1 VICTORY MUSIC was terrible in a barrier trial on Tuesday without blinkers, but he looked OK in a gallop with blinkers. He is worth including.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

3 HAPPY AND HEALTHY won over this course and distance in April. He ran well off the higher mark after that, so he can figure once again.

1 EXPERTO CREDE found form with the class drop, but he couldn't quite break through last term. The summer break should have done wonders for him.

7 DIAMOND MYSTERIOUS has not won since May 2015 but he should be able to win off a rating of 51.

8 SAVANNAH WIND is still a work in progress but the step-up in trip should suit and he is one to watch this season.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

5 FAIRY TWINS has won twice in Hong Kong, both fresh. He looks capable of heading higher and can defy his awkward gate over the straight 1,000m to score first-up.

12 MONEY BOY has talent but still looked physically weak last term. If he's strengthened up during the summer, he will continue his progression through the grades.

2 SAUL'S SPECIAL was woeful in July over 1,400m. The switch back to 1,000m looks shrewd and he caught the eye in his trial last week.

3 BEAUTY MASTER appears to be on his mark but can figure over this course and distance.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

9 BABA MAMA has run well enough to suggest that he has a win in Class 2 in him. Fresh over 1,400m might be the time for him to snare that elusive victory in the grade.

6 SOLAR HEI HEI won the season's last race in July. He mixes his form but he still gets in well and can figure again.

1 CALIFORNIA WHIP is headed for better races, but gate 12 makes it tough for him here.

5 ENCOUNTER has had injury problems but has looked good in his work. Expect a bold performance.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

14 TRAVEL EMPEROR was green but he won with something in hand on debut over the straight 1,000m. He tackles a bend now, but his trial last Saturday suggests he's returned well and he should be hard to beat.

6 FIFTY FIFTY ran very well in his Hong Kong debut behind Ivictory. A repeat of that effort will see him go close.

2 CHUNG WAH SPIRIT is still raw but he's got talent and he is some chance.

11 TRAVEL DATUK is overdue a win. He might find his ownermate too good but he's worth including in exotics.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 REGENCY BO BO was a horse worth opposing at the end of last season. However, now might be the time to jump aboard again off a short break.

1 CALCULATION did what most can't when he won first time out in Hong Kong. He looked to have plenty in hand and he shapes as the toughest to beat.

11 RATTAN is still improving but proved very consistent last preparation. He will be around the mark.

13 G-ONE LOVER should jump into a prominent position. He's a threat with only 107 pounds to carry.