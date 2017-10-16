Saturday’s South Africa (Turffontein Inside) Results
RACE 1
No betting
RACE 2
1st 6 A P's Lily ($49-$12)
2nd 5 Dalley ($6)
2nd 8 Eversilver ($26)
4th 3 Cavalleria
Forecast (5-6) $7, (6-8) $150
PlaceForecast (5-6) $3, (6-8) $23, (5-8) $35
Tierce (6-5-8) $239, (6-8-5) $359
Trio $194
Quartet No winner ($250 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $43
Scratching: 1 Always A Lady
RACE 3
1st 13 Flowersfromabrook ($26-$10)
2nd 10 Banana Republic ($50)
3rd 2 Of The Moon ($9)
4th 8 High Emotion
Forecast $305
PlaceForecast (10-13) $86, (2-13) $13, (2-10) $86
Tierce No winner ($1066 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Trio No winner ($922 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quartet No winner ($432 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro No winner ($310 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 4
1st 1 Tapenzee ($69-$16)
2nd 5 Collegiate ($9)
3rd 3 Mister Lister ($12)
4th 6 Mutawaary
Forecast $117
PlaceForecast (1-5) $39, (1-3) $36, (3-5) $25
Tierce No winner ($3144 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Trio $428
Quartet No winner ($620 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $256
RACE 5
1st 2 The Elmo Effect ($64-$19)
2nd 5 Hidden Agenda ($13)
3rd 4 Kilrain ($11)
4th 7 Amsterdam
Forecast $63
PlaceForecast (2-5) $36, (2-4) $32, (4-5) $21
Tierce $2529 Trio $171
Quartet No winner ($912 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $101
Scratching: 6 Kinaan
RACE 6
1st 3 Broadway Trip ($16-$7)
2nd 6 Flying Free ($7)
3rd 7 Hakeem ($15)
4th 13 Secret Harbour
Forecast $19
PlaceForecast (3-6) $6, (3-7) $8, (6-7) $9
Tierce $97 Trio $12
Quartet No winner ($1356 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro $147
Scratching: 4 Whorly Whorly
RACE 7
1st 4 Silver Thursday ($17-$6)
2nd 8 Mar Del Sur ($65)
3rd 2 Dame Kelly ($11)
4th 6 Varsity Girl
Forecast $107
PlaceForecast (4-8) $34, (2-4) $12, (2-8) $96
Tierce No winner ($1378 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Trio $270
Quartet No winner ($2590 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Quadro No winner ($446 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 8
1st 2 Brazuca ($79-$18)
2nd 1 Abashiri ($15)
3rd 6 Banner Hill ($10)
4th 10 Shukamisa
Forecast $182
PlaceForecast (1-2) $159, (2-6) $39, (1-6) $39
Tierce No winner ($3490 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)
Trio $693
Quartet No winner ($3488 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)
Quadro $325