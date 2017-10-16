Saturday’s South Africa (Turffontein Inside) Results

E-mail this article

RACE 1

No betting

RACE 2

1st 6 A P's Lily ($49-$12)

2nd 5 Dalley ($6)

2nd 8 Eversilver ($26)

4th 3 Cavalleria

Forecast (5-6) $7, (6-8) $150

PlaceForecast (5-6) $3, (6-8) $23, (5-8) $35

Tierce (6-5-8) $239, (6-8-5) $359

Trio $194

Quartet No winner ($250 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $43

Scratching: 1 Always A Lady

RACE 3

1st 13 Flowersfromabrook ($26-$10)

2nd 10 Banana Republic ($50)

3rd 2 Of The Moon ($9)

4th 8 High Emotion

Forecast $305

PlaceForecast (10-13) $86, (2-13) $13, (2-10) $86

Tierce No winner ($1066 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Trio No winner ($922 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quartet No winner ($432 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro No winner ($310 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 4

1st 1 Tapenzee ($69-$16)

2nd 5 Collegiate ($9)

3rd 3 Mister Lister ($12)

4th 6 Mutawaary

Forecast $117

PlaceForecast (1-5) $39, (1-3) $36, (3-5) $25

Tierce No winner ($3144 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Trio $428

Quartet No winner ($620 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $256

RACE 5

1st 2 The Elmo Effect ($64-$19)

2nd 5 Hidden Agenda ($13)

3rd 4 Kilrain ($11)

4th 7 Amsterdam

Forecast $63

PlaceForecast (2-5) $36, (2-4) $32, (4-5) $21

Tierce $2529 Trio $171

Quartet No winner ($912 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $101

Scratching: 6 Kinaan

RACE 6

1st 3 Broadway Trip ($16-$7)

2nd 6 Flying Free ($7)

3rd 7 Hakeem ($15)

4th 13 Secret Harbour

Forecast $19

PlaceForecast (3-6) $6, (3-7) $8, (6-7) $9

Tierce $97 Trio $12

Quartet No winner ($1356 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro $147

Scratching: 4 Whorly Whorly

RACE 7

1st 4 Silver Thursday ($17-$6)

2nd 8 Mar Del Sur ($65)

3rd 2 Dame Kelly ($11)

4th 6 Varsity Girl

Forecast $107

PlaceForecast (4-8) $34, (2-4) $12, (2-8) $96

Tierce No winner ($1378 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Trio $270

Quartet No winner ($2590 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Quadro No winner ($446 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 8

1st 2 Brazuca ($79-$18)

2nd 1 Abashiri ($15)

3rd 6 Banner Hill ($10)

4th 10 Shukamisa

Forecast $182

PlaceForecast (1-2) $159, (2-6) $39, (1-6) $39

Tierce No winner ($3490 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Trio $693

Quartet No winner ($3488 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting)

Quadro $325