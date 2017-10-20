Sir Isaac and Noble Liaison catch the eye

Sir Isaac (No. 7) gets up to beat newcomer White Chin in Trial 1 yesterday. PHOTOS: STC

Sir Isaac and Noble Liaison are the horses to watch, based on their trial victories at Kranji yesterday morning.

Taking the blinkers test, Sir Isaac travelled in midfield but very wide turning for home, as newcomer White Chin led quite comfortably by a couple of lengths.

But Sir Isaac started to let down beautifully in the final 200m when jockey Michael Rodd gave his mount a bit of a nudge and got up to head out the leader by a head.

Sir Isaac, a nice type with two wins, five seconds and a third from 13 starts, was far from disgraced in his last start when fourth to Super Fortune.

It looked like he needed the run and trainer Cliff Brown has now put the final touches with the blinkers test for his next assignment.

The James Peters-trained Noble Liaison also looked short of a run when resuming from a spell last time out, finishing 10th after being handy.

That run has trimmed him up and his trial win yesterday was enormous.

Jockey Glen Boss sat him behind the tearaway leader Exceed Express but, once niggled up, Noble Liaison got down to business to win handsomely.