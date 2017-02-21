South Korean Moon gets Kranji licence

South Korean jockey Moon Se Young has been granted a three-month visiting jockey's licence by the Singapore Turf Club.

This will be effective from the date of issuance of a work permit.

Moon, 36, is the reigning South Korean champion jockey and boasts 16 years of riding experience, during which he rode more than 1,300 winners in South Korea, including 25 at Grade level.

The 2007 Grand Prix and the 2012 Korea Derby figure among his main career highlights.

After finishing runner-up on the Korea Racing Authority jockey's premiership in 2015, Moon secured a first title the following year.

In August 2014, he rode his 1,000th career winner, becoming only the second jockey in South Korea to do so.

Internationally, Moon rode briefly in Macau in the 2012-2013 season. In January, he returned to the former Portuguese enclave to represent South Korea in a Mixed Doubles Jockeys' series where he paired up with Australia's Katelyn Mallyon.

Moon goes to scale at 52kg.