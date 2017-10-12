Southern Glory shows form

Southern Glory winning the second of six trials on Tuesday morning.

Southern Glory may have finished unplaced in four starts since his second-up win but indications are he is back in form.

On Tuesday morning, the Bruce Marsh-trained four-year-old Australian-bred won his trial in fine fashion with the blinkers-pacifiers attached, suggesting that he could well be on his way back to the winner's enclosure.

Ridden by Mauritian jockey Nooresh Juglall, Southern Glory sat handily behind newcomer Dusserdolf who led by a length from Scout Done, who was having his bleeder's and starting stall test.

Bringer Of War, who was also trialling with blinkers-pacifiers, was on the outside of Southern Glory.

Scout Done went up to tackle the leader shortly after straightening, with Bringer OfWar hustling up on the outside.

Southern Glory was sitting pretty at the gap in between the front horses. The chestnut gelding got into rhythm on his own and, without Juglall lifting a muscle, strode to the front in the final 150m to win easily.

He clocked a fairly good time of 1min 00.48sec for the 1,000m on the Polytrack.

Southern Glory stepped up on his debut fourth to score in Restricted Maiden company over 1,400m on turf on Feb 17.

His form tapered off after that victory but he seemed to be slowly picking up the pieces as, last start, he finished only about three lengths behind the winner Pioneer Steps in a Kranji Stakes D event over 1,400m on Oct 1.

With the improvement shown in Tuesday's trial victory, Southern Glory is worth a flutter in Sunday's Race 6.