Stanley's Last should win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

DICKENSIAN (1) seems a difficult ride and does tend to hang but he has ability and could make all if allowed to do so.

PINNACLE PEAK (2) quickened right past Dickensian when winning on debut. This Querari colt looks promising and can repeat that level of form.

GRAZIA (3) made a lot of improvement from his debut to win second time out and is not completely out of it.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

CLOUD ATLAS (3) was a well-beaten fifth on debut but could improve and is one to watch.

EVE WILKIE (6) showed improvement from her first start to second start and can earn some money.

SEATTLE LILY (12) was only eighth on debut but could improve.

SMACKAROO (13) returned from a break in good form and was unlucky not to win when runner-up behind Quinelia.

TWIST OF SILVA (14) can win if fit.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

The Alan Greeff yard remains in good form and, although unreliable, STANLEY'S LAST (1) is capable of winning.

CURATRIX (2) is badly drawn but could now start improving.

PERFECT PARRY (3) returns from a break and is badly drawn but could improve.

REASONABLE DOUBT (4) and CREAM OF CHROME (5) are capable of finishing in the money.

EQUESTRIS (6) is holding her form and could be ready to win.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

Some modest maidens go to the post for this race.

COLONEL BLUFF (1) is clearly a lot better than his last run on the Polytrack. He returns from a break that saw him being gelded.

VARZEN (2) seems capable of better than his last run.

NO DOUBT (5) is holding form and could be ready to win a race like this.

ADMIRAL'S SWORD (6) could improve on debut.

GREEN FIELD (7) and SWASHBUCKLER (8) have chances.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

WESTERN WU (1) has done well this year, winning twice, but will carry a four-point penalty for his last win.

CHIT CHAT (2) is holding form well and is well drawn, so could earn some money.

EN GEE OH (3) could be under-rated at his 72 mark and could prove better than this field.

BOLLEMAKIESIE (4) is better this distance and could be in the shake-up.

CASINO KING (7) and BROOKIE (8) need to improve to win.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

BONNE VIE (1) ran well again on Monday and she should go close if pitching up.

ON THE SIDE (2) could improve further and is one to watch.

BLIZZARD KING (3) improved to win on the Polytrack last time out.

PLACIDO (5) is unreliable but is capable of winning.

CHERRY BLISS (7) showed vast improvement in her latest start and can be watched.

HEARTS 'R PUMPING (11) is capable of better and can surprise.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

SEATTLE SINGER (1) has ability and is capable of an upset.

EASY STREET (2) has made dramatic improvement since trying Blinkers and could win her fourth in a row.

NORDIC BREEZE (3) is unreliable but is capable of winning.

NATURAL TAN (4) could finish in the money.

FAVOUR'S PRIDE (5) always gives of her best and is not out of it.

OKLAHOMA SKY (7) is holding form.

FLY PEG FLY (8) can place.