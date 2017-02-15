Super Turbo looks too speedy

RACE 1 (1,000M)

3 OCEAN ROAR is a one-dimensional jump-and-run type who should go up towards the speed here. There is a lot of speed engaged but he will be right there and he can fend them off late under Joao Moreira.

8 UNLEASHED DRAGON could be one to watch finishing over them late. He has been out of sorts this season and the 1,000m is short of his best, but off a rating of 50 he could figure.

5 HOT HOT PEPPER is likely to be around the mark again without winning, with barrier 11 making it tough.

2 BEAUTY CONNECTION should get an easy run from gate one and he'll be a contender.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

4 CHEERS CONQUEROR has raced four times for four good efforts without troubling the winners. He switches to Happy Valley now and has drawn a good gate, so with a soft run, expect him to figure late for Manfred Man and Sam Clipperton.

10 FLYING MACHINE has looked better on dirt than turf but his first win did come over this C & D and he is racing well enough to score another victory on turf.

1 GRAND HARBOUR is likely to drop further in the ratings before returning to the winners' circle but he should perform well from gate two.

5 PO CHING TREASURE has his second run here for Caspar Fownes. He has not won in 33 starts in Hong Kong, but he'll be competitive with Joao Moreira jumping aboard.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

12 A BEAUTIFUL is yet to break through in Class 4 but looks to have the potential to win in the class. He will need some luck from gate 10 but if he gets luck in transit, he can win.

1 DIVINE BOY also needs luck from the outside barrier and is probably better suited over the 1,200m, but he has run OK races over the 1,650m and will be in the mix.

2 FRIENDS OF KA YING has not won over this trip but he's drawn to get a good run here.

6 MAGICAL BEAUTY was a three-time winner over this C & D last season. With the right run, he'll be there at the finish.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 SMART DELIGHT had not shown anything to date before returning with a solid fourth last time out. He will have taken improvement from that effort and can break through.

7 GRACYDAD arguably should have broken through before now. He's got the rails draw here with Joao Moreira aboard and this is the time he really needs to stand up and break through.

10 THE FULL BLOOM was working his way into form before a last-start flop. He has a good draw here.

3 HEALTHY LUCK was an impressive winner on debut over the Sha Tin straight before running a solid fourth over that same course last month. He can improve.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

2 SUPER TURBO has a lethal turn of foot on his day and he should be suited coming back to Happy Valley. He will need to navigate a run through from the inside gate, but if he can get clear running, he'll be incredibly difficult to beat.

1 LOVE SHOCK is always around the mark. It's not going to be easy for him again from Gate 12 and carrying topweight, but he will be finding the line strongly late.

7 HARRIER JET is nearing a win but has to deal with an awkward gate once again.

3 DRAGON GENERAL struggles in his races but can find himself among the placegetters.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

12 SEA JADE is a speedball who has won four of his eight starts this season. He's still a three-year-old so he's probably not at his peak physically. However, with 115 pounds on his back (with Joao Moreira declaring two pounds overweight), he will be hard to run down on the front end.

2 STRATHMORE finds it hard to win but has run some good races against the best company. He must lump a lot of weight from a wide gate but he is a C & D winner and is due another win.

7 ALMABABY is inconsistent but could be well suited here.

9 APOLLO'S CHOICE gets in well at the weights from a good draw and could sneak into the placings.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

7 PACKING DRAGON will need to get across from Gate 11 but if he can bounce out and lead, he will be very hard to catch with only 114 pounds on his back.

5 PACKING LLAREGYB geared up for this with a nice trial win last week. He gets the blinkers on for the first time and it might prove the key for him.

1 CIRCUIT LAND's second in the January Cup was very strong and he arguably should have won. He will be better served returning to the 1,650m.

3 BASIC TRILOGY returned to form with a second in the G3 Centenary Vase (1,800m) last time out. He has been inconsistent but if he can get the right run, he should be strong at the finish.

RACE 8 (1,800M)

8 RICKFIELD has not raced since September and has very little form on the board since arriving from France, where he was a Listed winner. His recent trial was good and he can potentially run a big race here under Alexis Badel.

5 EASY HEDGE had been around the mark before getting the blinkers on two starts back and racing away for a big win over this trip. He didn't look completely suited last time out and he will be hard to beat.

6 INDIGENOUS UNION ran home well at his first start and looked a very nice horse in Ireland. He probably would have been on top except that he's going to end up a long way from the speed from Gate 12.

3 SKY KING is a giant who is a bit hit-and-miss. However, he looks capable of further progression.

COMMENTS BY ANDREW HAWKINS, COURTESY OF THE HONG KONG JOCKEY CLUB