Three visitors bring class to Sunday's show

William Pike who won last year's Group 1 Dester Singapore Gold Cup on Bahana (above) will miss out on defending it this year due to an 11-day suspension for careless riding on Melbourne Cup meeting.

The Singapore Turf Club has granted one-day visiting jockeys' licences to three jockeys. They will grace the Dester Singapore Gold Cup meeting on Sunday.

The three are Karis Teetan, Jeff Lloyd and William Pike.

Karis Teetan, 27, will try and emulate his Group-winning pit-stop visit last year when he landed the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy aboard Lim's Cruiser for trainer Stephen Gray.

With a riding career spanning 12 years, the South African-trained rider, who is currently licensed by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, has tallied up in excess of 800 winners in South Africa and Hong Kong.

Runner-up on the South African apprentice jockey championship in the 2009-2010 season, Teetan relocated to Hong Kong three years later in Aug 2013.

He went on to bring up an outstanding haul of 50 winners in that rookie season.

PROLIFIC SEASON

After another prolific season in 2015-2016 when he finished third on the log, he had a quieter season in 2016-2017, but has bounced back with an early brilliant form in the new term, sitting in third spot on 19 winners, nine winners astern of current leader Joao Moreira (28).

Teetan goes to scale at 50kg.

Born in England, Jeff Lloyd, 56, carved out an illustrious riding career in South Africa until 2007 when he migrated to Australia where he stunningly won the champion jockey title in Brisbane last year at the age of 55 - the oldest jockey to do so in Brisbane - three years after he suffered a stroke and was told he would never ride again.

With a career spread over 42 years, Lloyd has booted home in excess of 5,000 winners, including 94 at Group 1 level.

In 2006, Lloyd won the Singapore Gold Cup on the Patrick Shaw-trained Mr Line. He goes to scale at 53kg.

Pike, from Perth where he is a nine-time champion, will be visiting Singapore for the third time. The 31-year-old jockey finished eighth aboard Lim's Samurai in the Group 1 Patron's Bowl in June.

He fared a lot better in the Group 1 Emirates Singapore Derby three weeks later, with a second place aboard the same horse in the race won by Infantry.

Pike boasts more than 1,800 winners over a period of 15 seasons. He goes to scale at 53kg.