Tin Soldier the one to beat

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(1) SEATTLE SPELL continues to hold his form and should fight out the finish again.

(2) SYNERGY is making his local debut and does have a winning chance in his new stable.

(3) ZETTABYTE is unreliable but might place.

(5) BIG THREE should be in the shake-up and can place.

(7) BENCHMARK makes his local debut but after a lengthy break.

(10) SWASHBUCKLER needed his last run and can improve.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) RUN FOR YOUR LIFE is long overdue for his first win and this could be his day providing he jumps on terms with the field.

(2) TOMBODI needs to improve to win.

(3) GRYLLS has been disappointing in his last two starts and can place.

(4) RUSSIAN COURT shows pace and could finish in the money.

(6) FRITZ NOBIS looked an improved horse when runner-up in his latest start and could contest the finish.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

The Alan Greeff yard clearly holds a strong hand in this race. Two of his runners in the form of (1) WAR OF ROSES and (6) BURNING MIST have improved recently and could fight out the finish.

Keep an eye out for the betting on the unraced stable companion (11) BOXLEY, who could be the business with Greg Cheyne in the irons.

(2) STRAWBERRY GIRL disappointed last time out but could earn some money.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

A very competitive-looking race.

(1) VARONELLA won well in his latest start but is returning from a short break.

(2) FLIGHT CAPTAIN is looking for a hat-trick of recent wins but has gone up in the weights.

(3) ZIP LINE likes this course and distance.

(5) ORIENTAL TIGER is returning from a break and is at best over this distance, so deserves respect.

(6) OMEGA ONSLAUGHT and (7) ROCK ME VAR have a chance.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

Another open-looking contest.

(4) TIN SOLDIER ran on nicely over a distance short of his best last time out and clearly is the one to beat.

(12) SILVER BLADE has a winning chance. (1) JUST LIKE MAGIC is badly drawn but does have a place chance.

(7) TRULY is well drawn and deserves some respect.

(10) SHINE LIKE A STAR and (11) ANTE OMNIA have place chances.

(2) TREIZE is a bit unreliable but is not out of it.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

A very interesting race.

(2) CHINA EXPRESS is in the form of his life and has reeled in three good wins in a row and is clearly going to run very well from his wide draw but he may have to beat his younger rival (5) SACRED ORATION. This Oratorio gelding had very good juvenile form and jumps from a good draw. Both his rider Louis Mxothwa and trainer Grant Paddock are in good form.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

A wide-open contest and many runners have a winning chance.

(1) PETTY OFFICER jumps from a bad draw but it will not be a surprise if she makes all the running.

(2) VALEDICTION is not very reliable but did well when runner-up in her latest start.

(3) TRICIA DUPONT is distance suited and does have a winning chance.

(5) BANJO BUZZ must be given respect in this line-up.

Watch (7) FANTASY QUEST.