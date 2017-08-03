Trio set to light up Goodman Stakes

Ottawa is one of the three horses that caught the eye in separate gallops on the training track yesterday morning.

While the Chairman's Trophy and the Garden City Trophy - featuring some of Kranji's best - will have the faithful spilling out of the trains on Sunday, there's an interesting race shaping up on the undercard.

It's the third event of the afternoon - The Goodman Stakes - and it features, among others, the likes of OTTAWA, SECRET WIN and LEON.

All three carry form into this Class 4 Division 1 race over the mile and, as if a preview of things to come was needed, all three caught the eye in separate gallops on the training track yesterday morning.

Secret Win, from trainer Daniel Meagher's yard, had Benny Woodworth on the reins when running the 600m in 35.9sec.

Not to be outdone, Ottawa went on the bit to clock 36.8sec while Leon picked up the tempo after a round of cantering to cover the distance in 37.7sec.

KNOCKING

Secret Win has been knocking on the door but has been finding it hard to break in. Indeed, this will be his eighth start since his debut in March and, if anything, he deserves a break.

The five-year-old chestnut has played bridesmaid in three of his last four outings and there was plenty to like about his last-start second to Kokoni.

Sent off a top pick in that Class 4 race, he came from near last to lose out by a nostril.

Aprentice CS Chin was in the saddle that day. On Sunday, he gets a senior rider in Woodworth and, while taking nothing away from Chin, this could make the difference.

Ottawa, from James Peters yard, looked good when winning an Initiation in May.

At his last start on July 16, he tussled with eventual winner Magic City during the closing stages of the race but went down by half a length.

Expect an improved show from this China Horse Club-owned youngster who will again have the Frenchman Olivier Placais as his pilot.

Then there's Leon. Prepared for the races by Michael Clements, he seems to running into some kind of form and his last two starts have produced a third and a fourth.

His only win was in a Restricted Maiden sprint over the 1,400m in April. But, given his come-from-behind style of running, he should have no problem tackling the mile.

Well, that three from 12 in Race 3 on Sunday. One more and it's all go for a nice quartet bet.

Who to toss in?

SITUATION, perhaps? After all, he did work well with Chairman's Trophy hopeful Time Odyssey on Tuesday and could make up one quarter of a fighting foursome.