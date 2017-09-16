Trust Duric to steer Al Green to victory

Al Green (in white) beating Unconquered at his last start on Aug 27.

Compared to the flash and fire of Chopin's Fantaisie and Quechua's dogged determination, AL GREEN pales in comparison.

But, to my mind, the humble Class 3 galloper could be leading jockey Vlad Duric's best chance in today's 10-race programme.

The leading hoop partners Chopin's Fantaisie in Race 9 and Quechua in the Committee's Prize (Race 8).

Back to Al Green, the five-year-old needed just four "warm-up" runs before breaking the duck. And he did it with an all-the-way victory over the 1,200m on grass.

Then, after a five-month break, he returned in glory, scoring a hard-fought win over the 1,000m on the alternate surface.

Duric was on him both times and he hops onboard again. That, after getting good vibes when taking him out for a training gallop on Wednesday.

Aside from those two victories, I thought Al Green did real well on debut in October.

That day, he tracked the pacemakers all the way and looked the winner until collared and passed by Divided House in the closing stages of that 1,200m sprint.

Today, Al Green will jump from Gate 4, which is a bonus when you look at what his four most potent rivals have drawn.

Could Be Pearls will jump from 11. Gariza will occupy Gate 10. Walking Thunder has drawn unlucky 13 while Paltrow will have to get going from closest the BKE - in 14.

Will it make a difference? It just might.