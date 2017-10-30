Winx equals three straight Cox Plate record

Australia's wonder mare Winx held off Humidor in the home straight to win a record-equalling third Cox Plate at Melbourne's Moonee Valley on Saturday for her 22nd straight victory.

Winx equalled Kingston Town's three Cox Plate victories set in 1980-82 but had a terrific tussle inside the final 200m to fend off the late-charging Humidor (30-1) by a long neck.

In winning the Group 1 weight-for-age Cox Plate over 2,040m, Winx lowered her own track record by 0.04sec and passed Makybe Diva's stakes earnings record of A$14.52 million (S$15.2 million).

Winx, starting at 1-6 favourite, also equalled sprinter Black Caviar's record of 15 Group 1 wins.

"A whole host of things went through my mind towards the end," said Winx's trainer, Chris Waller.

"There were obviously moments of concern down the straight, but she's Winx and she finds a way to win like all champions do.

"She's unbeaten for almost three years now, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't go to bed at night thinking of her getting beaten."