Yesterday's South Africa (Fairview) results

RACE 1

1st 1 Battle Creek ($10-$6)

2nd 7 Odaiba ($9) 3rd 9 Reverend ($6)

4th 8 Oratio

Forecast $14. PlaceForecast (1-7) $6, (1-9) $5, (7-9) $10. Tierce $74. Trio $19.

Quartet $328. Quadro $22.

Scratching: 2 Bengal Tiger

RACE 2

1st 7 Pina ($7-$6) 2nd 6 Nimble ($20)

3rd 3 Eve Wilkie ($11) 4th 8 Vanilla Rose

Forecast $41. PlaceForecast (6-7) $11, (3-7) $6, (3-6) $40. Tierce $280. Trio $60. Quartet $1026. Quadro $120.

RACE 3

1st 7 Nacre ($9-$7) 2nd 6 In Tandem ($7) 3rd 3 Battersea Bridge ($9)

4th 1 Larnie

Forecast $9. PlaceForecast (6-7) $5, (3-7) $8, (3-6) $9. Tierce $51. Trio $17.

Quartet $46. Quadro $14.

RACE 4

1st 11 Await The Day ($302-$50)

2nd 10 Albertina ($6)

3rd 5 Mischievious ($6) 4th 1 Curatrix

Forecast $117. PlaceForecast (10-11) $43, (5-11) $44, (5-10) $6. Tierce $2662.

Trio $359. Quartet No winner ($1692 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $650.

Scratching: 6 Main Attraction

RACE 5

1st 15 Lotus Elan ($93-$27)

2nd 13 Stokvel ($31)

3rd 8 Red Special ($10)

4th 9 Rand Hedge

Forecast $248. PlaceForecast (13-15) $50, (8-15) $24, (8-13) $59. Tierce No winner ($5470 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $409. Quartet No winner ($2266 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro 15 No winner ($2468 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Scratchings: 14 Angelus Bell, 18 Amadeus Rocks

RACE 6

1st 12 Favour's Pride ($30-$9)

2nd 8 Story Of My Life ($12)

3rd 6 Pacific Spirit ($14)

4th 7 Kingoftheworld

Forecast $59. PlaceForecast (8-12) $14, (6-12) $32, (6-8) $25. Tierce $1358.

Trio $218. Quartet No winner ($3044 jackpot carried forward to next race).

Quadro $450.

Scratching: 1 Captain Alfredo

RACE 7

1st 9 The Wild Mistress ($33-$12)

2nd 7 Southern Sunset ($12)

3rd 2 Coastal Spell ($7)

4th 14 Wintry Night

Forecast $55. Place Forecast (7-9) $19, (2-9) $13, (2-7) $11. Tierce $404.

Trio $46. Quartet No winner ($4094 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting). Quadro $761.

Scratchings: 12 Leia Organa, 18 Seattle Spring