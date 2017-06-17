Yesterday's South Africa (Fairview) results
RACE 1
1st 1 Battle Creek ($10-$6)
2nd 7 Odaiba ($9) 3rd 9 Reverend ($6)
4th 8 Oratio
Forecast $14. PlaceForecast (1-7) $6, (1-9) $5, (7-9) $10. Tierce $74. Trio $19.
Quartet $328. Quadro $22.
Scratching: 2 Bengal Tiger
RACE 2
1st 7 Pina ($7-$6) 2nd 6 Nimble ($20)
3rd 3 Eve Wilkie ($11) 4th 8 Vanilla Rose
Forecast $41. PlaceForecast (6-7) $11, (3-7) $6, (3-6) $40. Tierce $280. Trio $60. Quartet $1026. Quadro $120.
RACE 3
1st 7 Nacre ($9-$7) 2nd 6 In Tandem ($7) 3rd 3 Battersea Bridge ($9)
4th 1 Larnie
Forecast $9. PlaceForecast (6-7) $5, (3-7) $8, (3-6) $9. Tierce $51. Trio $17.
Quartet $46. Quadro $14.
RACE 4
1st 11 Await The Day ($302-$50)
2nd 10 Albertina ($6)
3rd 5 Mischievious ($6) 4th 1 Curatrix
Forecast $117. PlaceForecast (10-11) $43, (5-11) $44, (5-10) $6. Tierce $2662.
Trio $359. Quartet No winner ($1692 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $650.
Scratching: 6 Main Attraction
RACE 5
1st 15 Lotus Elan ($93-$27)
2nd 13 Stokvel ($31)
3rd 8 Red Special ($10)
4th 9 Rand Hedge
Forecast $248. PlaceForecast (13-15) $50, (8-15) $24, (8-13) $59. Tierce No winner ($5470 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $409. Quartet No winner ($2266 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro 15 No winner ($2468 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Scratchings: 14 Angelus Bell, 18 Amadeus Rocks
RACE 6
1st 12 Favour's Pride ($30-$9)
2nd 8 Story Of My Life ($12)
3rd 6 Pacific Spirit ($14)
4th 7 Kingoftheworld
Forecast $59. PlaceForecast (8-12) $14, (6-12) $32, (6-8) $25. Tierce $1358.
Trio $218. Quartet No winner ($3044 jackpot carried forward to next race).
Quadro $450.
Scratching: 1 Captain Alfredo
RACE 7
1st 9 The Wild Mistress ($33-$12)
2nd 7 Southern Sunset ($12)
3rd 2 Coastal Spell ($7)
4th 14 Wintry Night
Forecast $55. Place Forecast (7-9) $19, (2-9) $13, (2-7) $11. Tierce $404.
Trio $46. Quartet No winner ($4094 jackpot carried forward to next SA meeting). Quadro $761.
Scratchings: 12 Leia Organa, 18 Seattle Spring