Yesterday's South Africa (Greyville) results

RACE 1

1st 3 Minnie The Moocher ($15-$5.10) 2nd 7 Pharoah's Charm ($17) 3rd 1 On The Bounce ($5.10) 4th 8 Shakespeare Inlove Forecast $71. Place Forecast (3-7) $12, (1-3) $2.50, (1-7) $10. Tierce $356. Trio $30. Quartet $1473. Quadro $16. Scratchings: 2 Magical Charm, 9 Wild Hushpuppy

RACE 2

1st 2 Tom Collins ($15-$5.10) 2nd 1 Toltec ($6) 3rd 4 Francesco ($9) 4th 7 Samsonite Forecast $7. PlaceForecast (1-2) $4, (2-4) $6, (1-4) $7. Tierce $43.

Trio $11. Quartet $714. Quadro $82.

RACE 3

1st 12 Intercept ($208-$30) 2nd 2 Whitewater Rapids ($8) 3rd 9 Majestic Moon ($9) 4th 5 Royal Bodyguard Forecast $306. Place Forecast (2-12) $61, (9-12) $57, (2-9) $13. Tierce No winner ($7908 jackpot carried forward to next race). Trio $341. Quartet No winner ($1140 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $632. Scratchings: 4 Roy Is Slow, 14 Liberty Market

RACE 4

1st 11 Mogokity ($42-$12) 2nd 9 Cat's Whiskers ($7) 3rd 4 Fires Of Calais ($32) 4th 6 Tropical Wonder Forecast $43. Place Forecast (9-11) $15, (4-11) $57, (4-9) $43. Tierce $3743. Trio $218. Quartet No winner ($2360 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $445. Scratchings: 2 Street Life, 8 Summer In The City, 14 Devon Belle, 15 Queen's Crest

RACE 5

1st 7 Mythical Magic ($44-$11) 2nd 8 Light House Lady ($29) 3rd 10 Miss Suey ($8) 4th 1 Mogostar Forecast $209. Place Forecast (7-8) $52, (7-10) $16, (8-10) $40. Tierce $4277. Trio $314. Quartet No winner ($4754 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $321. Scratchings: 3 Art Attack, 12 Le Chat D'Amour

RACE 6

1st 4 Grey Light ($35-$11) 2nd 2 Onesie ($7) 3rd 9 Komeshans Flight ($19) 4th 3 Leisure Trip Forecast $16.

PlaceForecast (2-4) $6, (4-9) $14, (2-9) $11. Tierce $325. Trio $68.

Quartet $1027. Quadro $129.

RACE 7

1st 5 Let's Go West ($128-$30) 2nd 6 Storm Outgoing ($11) 3rd 7 Gold Sail ($13) 4th 3 Burra Boy

Forecast $181. PlaceForecast (5-6) $69, (5-7) $69, (6-7) $26. Tierce $1873. Trio $444. Quartet No winner ($656 jackpot carried forward to tomorrow meeting). Quadro $479.

Scratchings: 12 Tropical's Son, 14 Kolinsky, 15 Silver Cent