YESTERDAY'S SOUTH AFRICA (FAIRVIEW) RESULTS

RACE 1

1st 19 Espressivo ($11-$7) 2nd 7 Klawerkate ($8) 3rd 8 Seattle Lily ($27)

4th 6 Backslash Forecast $12 PlaceForecast (7-19) $7, (8-19) $36, (7-8) $20

Tierce $94 Trio $48 Quartet No winner ($232 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $123 Scratchings: 2 Lady Diddeo, 3 Kounia Bella, 13 Hot Rhythm, 15 Sherulestheworld, 18 Zalika, 20 Tough Love

RACE 2

1st 5 Henry Tudor ($8-$5.10) 2nd 2 Harvey Spector ($11) 3rd 6 Run For Your Life ($12) 4th 7 Perfect Peace Forecast $13 PlaceForecast (2-5) $6, (5-6) $7, (2-6) $18 Tierce $104 Trio $37 Quartet $654 Quadro $13 Scratchings: 1 Off Broadway, 12 The Landlord

RACE 3

1st 7 Glamorous Life ($9-$6) 2nd 10 Sing And Dance ($30) 3rd 12 Silver Goblet ($13) 4th 11 Piera Forecast $50 PlaceForecast (7-10) $22, (7-12) $9, (10-12) $95 Tierce $521 Trio $420 Quartet No winner ($184 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $60 Scratching: 3 Lady Bok

RACE 4

1st 1 Olympic Power ($20-$6) 2nd 14 Quid Rides ($26) 3rd 7 Desert Wisdom ($6) 4th 6 Aqua Blue Forecast $66

PlaceForecast (1-14) $17, (1-7) $9, (7-14) $15 Tierce $387 Trio $66 Quartet No winner ($352 jackpot carried forward to next race). Quadro $57 Scratchings: 10 Mister Colin, 12 Megabucks

RACE 5

1st 3 Omega Onslaught ($23-$8) 2nd 5 Flight Captain ($9) 3rd 6 Dickensian ($8)

4th 1 Rock Deejay Forecast $32 PlaceForecast (3-5) $10, (3-6) $7, (5-6) $7

Tierce $89 Trio $20 Quartet $213

Quadro $11 Scratchings: 2 Varsity Cup, 9 Pinnacle Peak, 10 Captain Marooned

RACE 6

1st 2 Villa Del Largo ($22-$6) 2nd 5 Vous Et Var ($8) 3rd 6 Elusivenchantment ($6) 4th 9 Bollemakiesie Forecast $12

PlaceForecast (2-5) $5, (2-6) $8, (5-6) $4 Tierce $63 Trio $10 Quartet $119

Quadro $17 Scratchings: 3 Sir Duke, 4 Exelero

RACE 7

1st 1 Pack Leader ($10-$5.10) 2nd 3 Seattle Flame ($8) 3rd 10 Merysagos ($16) 4th 11 Seattle Sound Forecast $11 PlaceForecast (1-3) $6, (1-10) $12, (3-10) $13

Tierce $96 Trio $35 Quartet $115

Quadro $49