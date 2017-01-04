SOF-Peter Lim Scholarship application opens

Applications for the 2017 Singapore Olympic Foundation (SOF)-Peter Lim Scholarship, now into its seventh edition, started yesterday.

The scholarship awards cash incentives in four different categories - Primary ($1000), Secondary ($2000), Junior College/Integrated Programme/Tertiary ($3000) and Under-18 High Performance ($5000). The past six editions saw more than 1758 scholarships - worth more than $4.7m - given out.

Previous beneficiaries of the scholarship include Rio 2016 Olympians Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen, Jasmine Ser, Saiyidah Aisyah, Derek Wong, Liang Xiao Yu and Colin Cheng.