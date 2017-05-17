PM Lee visits Singapore Sports Institute

Strength and conditioning coach Danny Lum (far left) showcasing the FT700 & Ballistic Measure System to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Looking on are Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Ms Grace Fu, kayaker Geraldine Lee and national kayak coach Balazs Babella.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited the Singapore Sports Institute (SSI) yesterday ahead of this year's South-east Asia (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur in August.

The SSI is located at Sport Singapore, and was established in 2011.

PM Lee was introduced to the Sports Science and Sports Medicine support that helps Team Singapore athletes prepare for international competitions.

National kayakers Lucas Teo, Syaheenul Aiman and Sarah Chen were present to showcase some of the latest technologies at the SSI to PM Lee, who also met national divers Timothy and Mark Lee.

The technologies demonstrated include the Ballistic Measure System used to measure the maximum force and rate of force development of kayakers.

PM Lee was also shown a comprehensive physiological test on a Kayak ergometer, and how measurements are reflected on a screen.