Hed Chef recipe: Mui heong sesame oil chicken

Sesame oil chicken is a beloved family classic that most home cooks would have had at least a brush with.

It is a go-to dish for my mother whenever she runs out of ideas on what to cook for dinner.

Recently, a chef friend of mine suggested I liven up this homely dish with a touch of mui heong salted fish.

Add the mui heong salted fish towards the end of the cooking so it does not overpower the delicate fragrance of the sesame oil.

It is available canned and dried. The canned version is preserved in oil.

If you cannot get hold of mui heong salted fish, go with the usual salted fish that is easily available at provision shops.

INGREDIENTS

60ml sesame oil

80g old ginger, sliced

80g garlic cloves, chopped

1.2kg kampung chicken, washed and cut into bite-sized pieces

2 tbsp oyster sauce

2 tbsp light soya sauce

2 tsp dark soya sauce

300ml water

2 tbsp Shaoxing wine

1 slice of canned mui heong salted fish (15g), deboned

2 red chillies, deseeded and sliced

50g spring onion, cut into 5cm lengths

METHOD

1. Heat the sesame oil in a pan over medium heat.

2. Add the ginger slices and fry for 45 seconds until fragrant. Add the garlic and fry for a minute.

3. Add the chicken pieces and fry until no blood is visible.

4. Add the oyster sauce, light soya sauce and dark soya sauce.

5. Add the water, cover and bring to a boil.

6. Lower the heat and simmer covered for 25 minutes.

7. Add the Shaoxing wine and mui heong salted fish. Turn off the heat and cover for 10 minutes.

8. Garnish with sliced chilli and spring onion. Serve hot.

