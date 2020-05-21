NEW SNACK

Dan's Bites claims to be Singapore's first brownie crisp ($6), made out of dark chocolate and infused with tea, with no preservatives. The halal-certified snack comes in four flavours (Dark Choc, Dark Choc with Mixed Nuts, Milk Tea and White Choc) and is available from www.dansbites.com or shopping platforms such as Shopee and RedMart.

BUBBLE TEA FOR CHARITY

Get your BBT fix and do good at the same time. For every drink or ice cream you order, Milksha will donate 50 cents to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. You can order via milksha.oddle.me/en_SG, and popular choices include Fresh Taro Milk, Brown Sugar Milk with Honey Pearl and Refreshing Orange Green Tea.

RANG MAHAL DELIVERS

Rang Mahal has launched its delivery service, offering favourites such as Rajasthani Moong Daal Kachori and Murg Tikka Dhaba Biryani. There are a la carte options, set meals and wine selections too. Go to rangmahal.oddle.me to order. Use the promo code YAY20 to get a 20 per cent discount.

BAKER & COOK'S LATEST

The Artisan Sourdough Bagels (from $6.90) is the latest offering from Baker & Cook. They come in three flavours - Plain, Onion Sesame Seed or 7 Grains & Seeds - and are exclusively available at select Cold Storage and Market Place by Jasons outlets.