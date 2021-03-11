ZOOM IN ON ZINGERITO

If you love the KFC Zinger as much as you love macaroni and cheese, KFC has combined the two to offer the Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito (from $5.90). In one bite, you will get all the tastes and sensations Singaporeans like - spicy, creamy and cheesy. We also like value, so check out the box version ($9.95) that comes with a piece of chicken, whipped potato, fries and Pepsi Black. To find out where you can get this, visit www.kfc.com.sg

DURIAN DELIGHTS

Goodwood Park Hotel's Durian Fiesta returns with the new D24 Pandan Waffle Cake ($85). It has three waffles with layers of D24 durian pulp and caramelised coconut sauce. Get it from the Deli (Tel: 6730-1786) between noon and 7pm, or visit thedeligoodwoodparkhotel.oddle.me for delivery.

BRAKE AT THIS BAR

Rails (21 Tanjong Pagar Road, Tel: 8725-6789), a bar inspired by Tanjong Pagar Railway Station and the nearby Jinrikisha Station, is new in town. Highlights from the cocktail menu include Murder On The Orient Express ($25, with absinthe and coffee liqueur, shaken with activated charcoal) and Apothecary ($24, with cognac, amaro and the household remedy Pei Pa Koa).

NEW FRIENDS

Friends Bak Kut Teh is a new-to-market bak kut teh stall, with the first outlet at 100 AM Mall (Tel: 6538-3166). Here, you do not have to choose between herbal soup and the peppery one because Friends has both (prices start from $7). It also has a zi char menu and a lamb kut teh ($16), which is a leg of lamb in the herbal broth.