Bites you should try

NIGHT IN WITH MCD

McDonald's and travel website Klook have teamed up for the inaugural Happiest Night-In Staycation at Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore. These packages (from $329) come with exclusive merchandise and will be available for stays in May and June. From April 8, subscribe to McDelivery Inbox Treats for first dibs to book and enjoy other exclusive McDelivery deals including 50 per cent off Spicy Chicken McNuggets before they run out.

KFC BREAKFAST WAFFLES

KFC's new Breakfast Waffles are served in two platters - Waffle and Chicken ($8.95) and Waffle and Saute Mushrooms ($8.65). These meals come with a side of hash brown and a cup of coffee. They are available at most KFC outlets. Go to www.kfc.com.sg/whats-new/waffle-platters for the full list.

BIRTHDAY SET MEAL

Grilled steak and pasta stall Meet 4 Meat (Brunners Coffeeshop, 228 East Coast Road) celebrates its third birthday with a limited-time set meal. For $55, you get its popular beef Wellington, with a choice of main course and two side dishes.

KITCH LAUNCHES

The Les Amis Group has launched its latest concept - the cloud kitchen Kitch. It offers a variety of cuisines from Peperoni Pronto, Mui Kee Congee, Yujin Bowls, Lemak Boys and One Prawn Noodle. The best thing is you can mix and match your orders, so everyone can eat what they want. Order via the usual delivery platforms or head to www.kitch.com.sg.