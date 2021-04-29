Break fast with these bites

NEW FROM MCDONALD'S

If you are running out of break fast ideas, check out McDonald's Chick 'N' Cheese (from $6.40). It has two patties - crispy chicken and mozzarella - paired with tomato chilli jam. Order this with the Ha! Chicken Drumlets ($2.40 for two pieces) and Pizza McShaker Fries ($3.50). It is available at all McDonald's restaurants or via McDelivery, GrabFood and Foodpanda.

VEGAN BURGER

For a meat-free Ramadan, try VeganBurg's Rasa Sayang Burg ($13.90), available till July 20. It features Quorn's meat-free burger patty, with a vegan sunny-side up egg and kampung sambal sauce. Add $6.90 for a meal with a vegan rose bandung drink and coconut fries. VeganBurg is located at 44 Jalan Eunos (Tel: 6844-6868).

IFTAR BUFFET

Peppermint's (Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, Tel: 6845-1111) Iftar buffet ($88) has highlights such as Black Angus Beef Sliders, Braised Lamb Shank "Tulang" Casserole and Baby Rock Lobster Indonesia Kalio. It is available till May 12, and there are several promotions with credit cards, so call the restaurant to confirm which works for you.

SET MENU

Do not want to bother with choosing? Get Sama Sama Restaurant's (Jewel Changi Airport, Tel: 6904-3971) Ramadan set menu ($32 for each diner) of Indonesian classics, which has six mains, an appetiser and a dessert. You need four to dine and the dishes include Sate Kambing Betawi (lamb satay) and Sambal Goreng Krecek (beef skin crackers).