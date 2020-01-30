Celebrate everyone's birthday Renri with yusheng from FairPrice

You may not know it, but it's time to celebrate your birthday tomorrow.

And it's a special day for everyone else too.

On the seventh day of Chinese New Year, the Chinese commemorate an event known as Renri (People's Day).

This is recognised as the day the Chinese goddess Nuwa first created human beings, thereby marking the collective "birthday" of the human race.

Renri celebrations have taken various forms since the first customs were observed during the Han dynasty 2,000 years ago.

In Singapore, the local Chinese currently celebrate with a tradition unique to our region - a yusheng feast.

Considered a symbol of prosperity and vigour, yusheng as we know it today is actually a relatively recent invention that came about only in the 1960s. Yet, its ubiquity during the festive season shows how endearing it has become to Singaporeans.

While many restaurants boast their own take on yusheng, its foundations are made up of several basic ingredients: shredded radish, shredded carrots, onion and ginger slices, pomelo pieces, crushed peanuts and a sweet honey sauce.

If you are feeling daunted by this long list, fret not.

In about a week's time, another special event, Yuan Xiao Jie, will take place on the 15th day of Chinese New Year, which also marks the end of the festive period.

People in Northern China commemorate this day by having glutinous rice balls known as yuan xiao, named after a legendary Chinese palace maid who was reunited with her family on this day thanks to her skill in preparing this dish.

Locally, a closely-related dessert known as tang yuan is enjoyed instead.

As the Chinese New Year festivities come to a close, the bonding and happiness associated with the season should never depart from our lives.

