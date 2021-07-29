Celebrate S'pore's birthday with FairPrice's National Day promotions

To celebrate Singapore's 56th birthday on Aug 9, enjoy multiple deals at FairPrice as part of its National Day campaign.

It runs from today to Aug 18 at all FairPrice outlets, including supermarkets, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Warehouse Club and FairPrice Online.

Kicking off the first week of the campaign from today to Aug 4 is the Buy-1-Get-1- Free promotion on these popular products.

In this hot and humid weather, treat yourself any time and anywhere to Yeo's Chrysanthemum Tea, the popular drink with notes of yellow chrysanthemum flowers and a delicate floral sweetness.

Beat the heat with Yeo's Chrysanthemum Tea with Wolfberry 6 x 25ml ($2.90), a FairPrice exclusive, or Yeo's Chrysanthemum Tea No Sugar 6 x 25ml ($2.60) for those who prefer a healthier choice.

For something filling yet easy to cook for the whole family, Arumi Frozen Korean Pancakes Kimchi/Seafood ($7.90) offers hassle-free, traditional Korean-style pancakes with a rich flavour of kimchi or seafood.

Next, get that extra boost of nutrition with Eu Yan Sang Essence of Chicken 12 ($39.80), made from 100 per cent pure essence of premium grade chicken, with no caramel added.

This is suitable for all ages and at all times, and can be consumed daily, either chilled or warmed.

Do not forget to stay clean, hygienic and germ-free during this Covid-19 pandemic with FairPrice Anti-bacterial Wet Wipes 4 x 15 ($3.10), which kills 99.9 per cent of bacteria effectively.

Dermatologically tested and suitable for sensitive skin, each wipe is enriched with vitamin E, aloe vera and chamomile extract, keeping skin moisturised and soft.

Create your own National Day Red & White dish and share it

In the spirit of celebrating National Day, the annual Families For Life (FFL) Red & White Recipes campaign encourages families to spend more time with one another and bond over baking or cooking their favourite red and white dessert or dish.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Its second edition runs from now till Aug 22, during which families can check out the FFL website for inspiration when it comes to bicolour recipes and pick up the ingredients from FairPrice outlets to create the dessert or dish.

Besides having fun baking or cooking together at home, families can also join the FFL Red & White Recipes social media contest by sharing a photo of their creation on FFL's Facebook page to win e-shopping vouchers.

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

For more information on the FFL Red & White Recipes campaign, visit familiesforlife.sg.

Recipe for Panna Cotta with Strawberry Compote

Contributed by Mr Derek Cheong, the winner of MasterChef Singapore Season 2, this serves six, with a three- to four-hour preparation time, making it an intermediate dish to execute

INGREDIENTS

Strawberry Compote

200g fresh strawberries

100g sugar

10g lemon juice

Panna Cotta

240g whipping cream

l30g sugar

5g gelatine powder

250g milk or 120g roasted almond milk (MasterChef tip)

100g almonds

Rhubarb jelly (MasterChef tip)

300g fresh rhubarb (chopped)

100g water

50g sugar

4g agar agar powder

2g gelatine powder

Mint powder (MasterChef tip)

20g mint leaves

PREPARATION

PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Strawberry Compote

1. Add sugar to strawberries and let it sit in the fridge overnight to draw out the strawberry juice.

2. Cook the mixture in a saucepan with lemon juice until it becomes jammy.

Panna Cotta

3. Bloom gelatine powder in 10g of milk and set aside.

4. Add milk or roasted almond milk, whipping cream and sugar in a saucepan, stir constantly.

5. Add bloomed gelatine mix and stir to melt.

6. Once melted, set aside.

Roasted almond milk

7. Roast almonds in the oven at 180 deg C for three to four minutes until roasted.

8. Blend roasted almonds, milk and almond milk. Let it infuse overnight, then pass through a fine sieve lined with cheesecloth to remove all almond bits.

For a MasterChef-level dish, challenge your family with these additional steps

Rhubarb jelly

9. Mix gelatine in 10g of water.

10. Heat rhubarb, water and sugar in a saucepan until it becomes jammy.

11. Add agar agar powder and gelatine to the cooked mixture and whisk to combine.

12. Pass the combined mixture through a fine sieve.

Mint powder

13. Place mint leaves in a dehydrator or oven at a low temperature until they dry up.

14. Blend in a spice blender and pass through a fine sieve to get the mint powder.

15. Store in the fridge and keep it covered to prevent clumping.

Assembling the ingredients

16. Pour panna cotta into a glass cup and let it set.

17. Once panna cotta has set, add strawberry compote and garnish with fresh mint.

18. (Optional) After milk has set, pour rhubarb jelly mixture and let it set before adding strawberry compote. Garnish with mint powder.