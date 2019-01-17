CNY food bites

ALL ABALONE

From Monday, Resorts World Sentosa will launch the Abalone Abundance promotion across its restaurants. You will get dishes such as Ah Sam Abalone Mee Sua ($48) at Forest, Abalone Ceviche ($28) at Osia Steak and Seafood Grill and Australian Fresh Abalone accompanied with Golden Oyster Dumpling ($118) at Feng Shui Inn. Call 6577-6688 for reservations. Visit rwsentosa.com/cny2019 for more information.

NEW BAK KWA

Malaysian brand Hock Wong makes its debut in Singapore with two types of bak kwa - minced pork ($33 for 600g) and barbecued bacon ($48 for 600g). Go online (www.hockwong.com.sg) to buy the five-in-one collection gift set (from $148) and get a pack of red packets. Or head to the pop-up stores at malls such as Marina Square, Waterway Point and Tampines Mall to get individual packs.

LAKSA BROTH

If you are having homemade hotpot for your reunion dinner and you want a different soup base, try Prima Taste Hot Pot Soup Base in Laksa ($7.50). It is easy to prepare - just add water and you are ready. One pack is good for an entire pot and is available at most supermarkets.

LO HEI IN THE CBD

You do not need to travel out of the central business district for lo hei. Se7enth (Oakwood Premier OUE Singapore, Tel: 6812-6050) offers the Prosperity Yu Sheng (from $38.80) with smoked salmon, smoked snow fish and crispy fish skin. Available for both dine-in and takeout.