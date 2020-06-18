Delight your taste buds with these dumplings

While we will be in phase two when the Dragon Boat Festival sails in on June 25, eating glutinous rice dumplings (or zongzi) is mostly a home-bound activity.

So while you get your pot of pu'er tea ready, here are some versions to consider.

For traditionalists who want a good deal, Parkroyal on Beach Road offers its Homemade Savoury Rice Dumpling ($3.80 each) either as an a la carte buy or as part of the Treasured Traditions six-course set menu ($68 a person).

The menu has food from the Si Chuan Dou Hua restaurant, such as Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Ling Zhi and Braised Homemade Meat Ball with Salted Egg Yolk, with six dumplings to wrap up the meal.

Order via www.panpacific.com/shop-parkroyalbeachroad or call 6505-5722.

Singaporeans love crab, and the White Pepper Crab Rice Dumpling ($18) from Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant (Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel) should be a hit. It has crab meat with black-eyed peas, and the sweet crunchy mix is accented by the fiery white pepper.

Call 6831-4605 to order or visit singaporemarriott.com/dining

If you're looking for a halal dumpling, 7-Eleven has partnered with Joo Chiat Kim Choo to offer two: Salted Chicken and Nonya Chicken.

Till Friday, pre-order four from any outlet and get one free, for a minimum order of $12. 7-Eleven will also give away three limited-edition Lego Dragon Boat Race sets. Find out how to win at the store.

There is light for dumpling lovers on the keto diet. Try the keto-friendly Cauliflower Bak Changs ($8) with cauliflower florets replacing the rice, and stuffed with pork belly, mushrooms, scallops, dried shrimps and salted egg yolk.

Head to this post - www.facebook.com/groups/PasarUnited/permalink/2583107085288419/ - on the Pasar United Facebook page and send a message to the poster.

Elemen is offering a meatless option. Its Premium Dumpling Gift Set ($19.80) comes in four flavours - Black Truffle Porcini, Monkey Head Mushroom, Braised Mushroom Rice Dumpling and Spicy Dried Shrimps Rice Dumpling.

To order, go to http://elemen.oddle.me

If you want to break away from the traditional version of the dumpling, try it in the form of a burger.

Route 65's Pork Bak Chang Rice Burger Set ($9.90) has pork belly, onions, red chilli, shimeji mushrooms and tomatoes in a rice burger bun. The set includes a Black Lemon Tea with Lychee Boba, so you can settle your bubble tea fix as well.

To order, go to https://order.route65sg.com