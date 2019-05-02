Delightful Mother's Day treats

The yearly celebration of mothers can be stressful for some. How do you pick from so many choices?

To make it easier for you, we have suggestions:

Visit a Farm-to-People event

Think outside the flower box, especially if your mother is a green warrior.

Although Sprout is not technically a Mother's Day event, since this Farm-to-People event returns on the weekend of May 11 and 12 at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre Hall 403, it is a nice way to spend the day with mum too.

This year, Sprout will host over 90 vendors, showcasing Singapore's sustainable agriculture and dining community. They range from farmers to specialty food brands.

There will be retail, workshops and cooking classes led by chefs such as Koh Han Jie from Les Amis Singapore, rated two stars by the Michelin Guide; and Han Li Guang of one-Michelin-star restaurant Labyrinth.

For more details, visit www.visitsprout.sg.

Switch it up with a vegetable bouquet

Vegan mothers may appreciate this unique vegetable bouquet from Zenxin Organic Food. The Fruit and Veggiebouquet is $79, or $88 with flowers added.

The best thing? They deliver, in case you do not have time to pick it up. You can order yours at organicdelivery.sg.

Design your own mushroom bouquet

Another unconventional - yet practical - bouquet is Mushroom Kingdom's DIY mushroom bouquet kit ($17.90). Each bouquet kit includes freshly harvested shiitake, white button, black jelly fungus and other assorted mushrooms as well as all the materials required to assemble this bouquet.

Here you can get her something unusual, display your creativity, and when it is done, you can cook the mushrooms together.

Head to shrooms.sg to order.

Enjoy a meal away from the bustle

Not looking to rock the boat? A meal is always appreciated.

The Summerhouse (3 Park Lane, Tel: 6262-1063) is in Seletar Aerospace Park, a beautiful area located far from the noise. The serenity may be just the treat for mum.

This Mother's Day, it is offering a one-day only three-course menu ($60) with choices such as Eggs Benedict and Sustainable Seafood Tagliatelle.

Dine in the midst of nature

Over at The Villa (Singapore Botanic Gardens, Tel: 8444-1148), it is a lunch buffet among flora and faunas.

Expect modern European cuisine with Asian touches, with favourites such as Angus Beef Striploin from the carving station, Sauteed Prawn with Sze Chuan Pepper, and Lemon Botanicals Meringue Tartlet.

Mums will also get a complimentary manicure during their time there.

Indulge in juicy Xiao Long Baos

It should be easy to find a Crystal Jade Kitchen or Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao outlet to take your mum to for Mother's Day. The chain restaurant is running special menus till June 30.

One dish to try is the Deep-fried Garoupa Fillet stuffed with Prawn Paste ($26.80 for four pieces). The winning touch is the crispy garlic that tops it.

Also good is the Fried Brown Rice with Diced Seafood topped with Crispy Rice and Flying Fish Roe ($16.80).

These may not be fancy but they are oh-so-comforting.

Tuck into delightful Chinese fare

If your mother is more conventional and appreciates good Chinese food, Diamond Kitchen offers a slew of menus and new dishes. The sets start from $288 for four. The menu runs till May 19, before it changes for Father's Day from between June 1 and June 20.

One new dish that should keep mum happy is the Delicious Homemade Yam Ball with Otah ($16), which combines yam and otah, and the restaurant's signature gan xiang blend of spices.

The new menus and dishes will be available at both of the outlets (Marine Parade and Singapore Science Park).

Feast on good ol' cake

And if all else fails, a cake will always be appreciated: And why not combine a sentimental message of appreciation with ice cream?

Swensen's Oh My Love cake ($59.90 for 1kg) is designed as two halves of a heart, connected. One half is vanilla ice cream with strawberry bits, the other is roasted hazelnut ice cream studded with crunchy Kit Kat.

The cake is finally topped with flowers made of fondant and is available till May 12 at all Swensen's and Earle Swensen's outlets.