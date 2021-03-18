Eat well this Easter with these seasonal spreads

Easter is fast approaching, and though we cannot travel during the long weekend come early April, there are at least new eating places to discover this year.

Here are 10 Easter experiences to try:

SOLO RISTORANTE

We may be stuck in Singapore but your taste buds can travel. So visit Italy at Solo Ristorante (45 Amoy Street, Tel: 9134-3167), with its Il Solo Easter Brunch (from $108). It is available only on April 4 from noon to 3pm.

Expect dishes found on chef Simone Fraternali's grandmother's table, featuring Slow Roasted Leg of Lamb as well as spring ingredients such as white asparagus and artichoke.

RESTAURANT GAIG'S

Or you can head to Spain with Restaurant Gaig's (16 Stanley Street, Tel: 9771-2674) special festive treat, the Torrijas ($11.50), a customary Catalan bread dessert which dates back to the 4th century.

It features a house-baked brioche soaked in eggs, milk and vanilla that is pan-fried and served with house-made vanilla ice cream. You can get it now till April 4.

GINGER

Easter Brunch at Ginger (Parkroyal on Beach Road, Tel: 6505-5656) is one filled with classics such as Smoked Salmon Deviled Egg, Roasted Lamb with Moroccan Spices and Truffle Egg Benedict. This is at $58 per diner, available only on April 4.

SO/ SINGAPORE'S XPERIENCE RESTAURANT

At SO/ Singapore's Xperience Restaurant ( Tel: 6701-6800), Easter is celebrated over the weekend (April 3 and 4).

A brunch tower will be served to your table with items such as Charcuterie & Cheese, Garlic Butter Roasted Boston Lobster and Sambal Sting Ray. There is also a carving station. Brunch starts from $88.

ALLEY ON 25

Alley on 25 (Andaz Singapore, Tel: 6408-1288) offers a lunch spread ($88 a person) ranging from gourmet sausages to fresh seafood.

Look out for the Avruga Caviar Egg and Baked Avocado with Egg, made with cage-free eggs.

ONE-NINETY

On April 4, One-Ninety (Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6831-7250) presents a Botanical Easter Sunday Brunch (from $148).

The buffet will feed you well - Maine Lobsters, Avruga Caviar, Poached White Asparagus in Truffle Emulsion and 72-hour Slow Roasted Milk-Fed Lamb are some of the choices.

The dessert spread from executive pastry chef Audrey Yee is another draw. Expect classics such as Easter Chocolate Eggs, Hot Cross Buns and Ricotta Cheese Tarts.

THE ROSE VERANDA

For some, Easter is about having a quiet contemplative meal with loved ones, so an afternoon tea might suit the mood.

The Rose Veranda (Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, Tel: 6213-4398) offers a three-course high tea with freshly baked Easter Hot Cross Buns with English Camembert and Spinach, as a nod to Easter. Other festive items include Strawberry Yuzu Rabbit Tart, Carrot Cake Garden and Raspberry Easter Basket.

From next Monday to April 3, it is at $68 for two. On April 4, it will be $88 for two.

HILTON SINGAPORE

Indulge in a fanciful Easter Sunday Afternoon High Tea & Fondue Set ($78 for two) at Hilton Singapore (Tel: 6730-3390), a one-day-only event on April 4.

Expect an array of seasonal sweets made with Valrhona chocolate. Add $58 for a premium seafood platter. For free-flow prosecco, it is $20 each person.

COLD STORAGE, MARKET PLACE AND JASON'S DELI

If you prefer to spend Easter in the comfort of home, here are a couple of treats you can buy in advance.

From now till April 4, you can buy hot cross buns ($9.90 for a pack of six) from artisan bakery and foodstore Baker & Cook at Cold Storage.

You can do good with this purchase too because $1 will be donated to the Singapore Breast Cancer Foundation with every purchase of a pack of hot cross buns. The buns are available at all Cold Storage, Market Place and Jason's Deli outlets.

PAN PACIFIC

Pan Pacific Singapore is selling beautiful Easter sweets from Pacific Marketplace.

Inspired by the Faberge jewelled eggs of Russia, the Citrus Raspberry Matcha in Egg ($68) is made of raspberry compote, lemon mousse, matcha sponge and lemon cream.

But the true draw is the appearance. The pink egg-shaped chocolate is adorned with butterflies and a rabbit silhouette cut-out, and is a visual centrepiece. You can walk in to buy this, but it is better to order it online at ppsinshop.com