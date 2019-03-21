Enjoy hotpot meals at home with FairPrice CO.OP noodles, soup bases

Japanese hotpot restaurants have seen a rise in popularity here in recent years.

This type of eating out is a firm favourite among young people as one such pot can easily be packed with enough noodles to feed a group of friends.

And don't forget the delicious broth and broth-infused ingredients, such as an assortment of vegetables and meat.

Families also frequent hotpot eateries to bond over the food cooking in front of them.

But what about the times when you crave the social intimacy and flavours of hotpot dining, but don't feel like leaving home or enduring crowded eateries?

Design your own fuss-free nabe - also known as one pot dishes and "things in a pot" - at home with FairPrice CO.OP's newly imported range of soup bases and instant noodles.

Both are 100 per cent products of Japan, of top quality and taste, and produce a broth that is savoury and thick.

The CO.OP Nabe Soup Broth (750g, $4.90) range features four flavours: Tonkotsu, Yose, Kimchi and Sio Chanko.

Yose is the most popular and basic nabe in Japan, boasting a soy sauce flavour.

Simply pour the soup into the pot and fill it up with your favourite hotpot ingredients like chicken, fish, shrimp, carrots, Japanese leek and mushrooms.

Tonkotsu is the top seller at FairPrice among the four soup bases and for good reason too. It has a rich, meaty flavour with a tongue-coating that is creamy in texture from the collagen in the pork.

The Sio Chanko - which sumo wrestlers reportedly consume almost daily - offers a savoury umami taste, while Kimchi was introduced as a result of the Japanese being increasingly exposed to Korean cuisine, with its main flavour notes being sour, spicy and umami.

When it comes to the CO.OP Instant Ramen range, choose from Soy Sauce (5 x 86g), Soy Sauce Tonkotsu (5 x 89g) and top flavour Miso (5 x 88g), all priced affordably at $6.90.

The noodles are both chewy and springy, with a rich and flavourful soup base.

These products of FairPrice CO.OP - exclusive to FairPrice and available only at selected stores - perfectly complement the current hotpot craze, and are handy alternatives to getting your fix outside.