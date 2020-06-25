Enjoy phase two with FairPrice products

As Singapore navigates phase two of its reopening from the Covid-19 circuit breaker, make a fresh start with FairPrice, where you can find all the best deals you need.

Committed to their continuing support of families and communities, FairPrice, FairPrice Xtra and FairPrice Finest stores can always be relied on to serve up fresh, affordable essentials at great value, with savings that will go a long way offered every day.

A 3 per cent discount awaits Pioneer Generation card holders on Mondays, and on Wednesdays too, when Merdeka Generation card holders join them in getting the discount.

On Tuesdays, senior shoppers aged 60 and above can show their NRIC to enjoy a 2 per cent discount.

Every Thursday, get up to 20 per cent off must-buy labelled items and an average of 25 per cent off Purchase With Purchase products with a minimum spend of $25.

While shopping for FairPrice Housebrand essentials - from over 2,000 products ranging from fresh goods to household items - save up to 20 per cent in comparison with similar products from leading brands.

For more benefits, sign up to earn LinkPoints with purchases above $20, which could in turn be used to pay for your groceries.

FairPrice members will also receive a 4 per cent rebate. Terms and conditions apply.

Kick off your journey to stretching your dollar with the weekly value deals at your neighbourhood FairPrice supermarket.

From today until July 1, save on promotional items like the Imperial Select Cracker 180G (Original/Sesame) which is going for $2 a pack (usual price $2.85), as well as the VietCoco Coconut Water 500ml, which is 50 per cent off at 95 cents a pack (usual price $1.90).

For more information and updates on more weekly deals, visit www.fairprice.com.sg/events/in-store/weekly-deals-at-your-fairprice-neighbourhood/

With travelling opportunities limited now, FairPrice Finest's Great Flavours From Around The World campaign allows customers to enjoy a curated selection of international flavours at one place - exclusively at the 26 FairPrice Finest stores in Singapore from now until July 1.

You can grab featured products from Taiwan, Korea, China, New Zealand, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy and the US.

Star buys include the A-chino Brown Sugar Boba Ice Cream Bar 4's at $20.80 for two (usual price $25.80) and Arataki Manuka Honey UMF10+ 500g at $38.95 a bottle (usual price $59.95).

And even though Father's Day is over, it's not too late to treat your dad with a hamper of FairPrice Finest Exclusive Products worth $20, which will be handed out to five winners.

Simply participate in the Father's Day Contest 2020 by July 1, by sharing your best dad joke featuring one of FairPrice Finest's selected Finest Exclusive products.

Visit https://bit.ly/finestfathersday2020 for more information.