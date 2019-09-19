Enjoy a taste of Taiwan in Singapore

One of Taiwan's best known landmarks, the Taipei 101. PHOTOS: AFP, FAIRPRICE

Those who can't get enough of the taste of Taiwan can grab this opportunity to replenish their pantry with limited-period food and drink offerings exclusive to select FairPrice outlets.

In Taiwan, there is a huge market for snack noodles, among them Little Prince Instant Noodles ($4.95, 300g).

Available in Original, Seaweed and Kimchi flavours, they are seasoned, crisp and crunchy, and no cooking is needed.

Packed in 20 little snack baggies, they are convenient enough to be enjoyed outdoors.

Another popular snack in Taiwan is the Pop Smile Potato Chips series - heart-shaped potato chips in cheese ($1.60, 38g) and spin wheel-shaped potato chips in sour cream and onion ($1.60, 40g). They are crispy, crunchy and irresistible.

The Pop Smile Sweet Potato Chips ($3.50, 90g) is a new highlight, available in Original and Plum flavours. They are 100 per cent made from fresh local sweet potatoes and contain no preservatives or artificial colours and flavours, which make the chips a healthier snack to consume.

For a hit of heat, nibble on the ridge cut Karamucho Potato Chips - Chilli ($3.95, 138g).

Featuring an umami, spicy taste by combining meat, vegetables and chilli formulations, the crunchy, tasty chips are suitable for those who like to challenge themselves to hot snacks.

But if you prefer a non-spicy option, try Koikeya's Suppamucho Chips Japanese Plum Flavour ($3.95, 150g), the top-selling sour potato chips in Japan.

The freshness of plum and the irresistible flavour of potato chips are combined in this popular variant of the Koikeya Potato Chips series, which already boasts an ideal blend of aromatic seaweed and salt.

Chicken-flavoured chips are not left out of the picture.

Grab both Lay's Deep Ridged Potato Chips Peppery Chicken Flavour ($1.95, 40g) and Lay's Thick Cut Potato Chips Crispy Chicken Leg Flavour ($1.95, 43g).

Filled with a mix of spices, tomatoes and chicken, they are perfect for scooping and have a robust flavour that will keep you coming back for more.

If you are looking for a healthy vegan-friendly option, An Bao crackers might be right up your alley.

If you want something suitable for people of all ages, get the crunchy and tasty An Bao Crisp Honey Cookies ($4.50, 220g) and An Bao Crackers - Seaweed ($4.50, 220g).

But if you crave something more unique and refreshing, the An Bao Seaweed Soda Cracker ($4.35, 300g) and the An Bao Scallion Soda Cracker ($4.35, 300g) will deliver something more special.

Available in convenient packs, they are perfect to take along for outdoor activities as you relax and pair them with tea, coffee or Taiwanese drinks.

HEALTHY

One option is the Viva Cereal & Nuts Beverage ($6.70, 280g), which is easy to make and ready to consume in minutes.

Available in three flavours - Almond & Nuts, Sesame & Nuts, and Pine Nuts & Nuts - the healthy 100 per cent Taiwan-made instant nut beverages are great for breakfast, lunch or a mid-afternoon snack.

Containing sufficient amounts of protein, dietary fibre, vitamin E and no preservatives, it features a good amount of oats and nuts for a balanced diet.

Or knock back Oceanic Beverage's Apple Sidra ($1.80, 600ml), a carbonated apple soda that has a slight golden hue similar to beer.

It claims to be 100 per cent natural with no artificial flavours or colouring. It is best to grab a bottle and drink it on a hot day.

If you like to wash your snacks down with something harder, you may fancy the Taiwan Long Chuan Dark Malt Beverage ($1.80, 330ml), a non-alcoholic carbonated malt beverage soft drink that tastes like beer.

If you are still feeling peckish and prefer a fuller meal, slurp up authentic Taiwanese noodles from Qingshui and Jen Yuan.

The Qingshui Noodles ($11.90) are springy and tasty, not to mention preservative-free and non-fried.

The Qingshui Goji Berry and Red Dates Noodles (4s, 392g) offer an interesting flavour in its coupling of goji berries and red dates.

Boasting a delicate soup base that is also lightly flavoured with the two traditional Chinese items, it is immensely refreshing.

Throw in fresh vegetables and meat, and you have a soul-soothing hot meal.

In keeping with the mala craze, Qingshui Mala Noodles (4s, 460g) are numbing (ma) and spicy (la), providing a heavenly sensation for mala fans.

And when creating your own mala hot pot, choose Qingshui Noodles instead of the usual instant noodles as an ingredient.

Add your favourite seafood, meat and greens like beansprouts or cabbage to complete the meal.

Another popular option is Jen Yuan Beef Noodles ($9.90, one box a serving, including meat).

It boasts specially selected Australia AAA prime tendon meat and slowly braised fine bone essence which is complemented with special Taiwanese spices.

The braised beef is cooked for eight hours at a high temperature and then slowly simmered while the noodles are handmade, remarkably flavourful and extremely QQ (chewy).

What is more, the richly flavoured soup goes wonderfully with pickles.

Take your pick from four flavours: Jen Yuan Half Tendon and Shank Noodle - Braise in Soy Sauce (610g), Jen Yuan Half Tendon and Shank Noodle - Stew in Clear Soup (610g), Jen Yuan Beef Noodle - Braise in Soy Sauce (610g) and Jen Yuan Beef Noodle - Stew in Clear Soup (610g).