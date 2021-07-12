Enjoy TNP Reader's Special Deal on Mao Shan Wang durian, cheesecake

For durian lovers who still cannot get enough of the fruit, here is another sweet treat.

As part of The New Paper Reader's Special Deal, you can now buy three packs of DurianBB's Mao Shan Wang Durian Fruitlets 400g for $99 (usual price $36 for one pack).

These are selected from the best yields from the brand's farm in Raub, Pahang. Adhering to the highest hygiene standards, these pulps are packed, chilled and then delivered to your doorstep.

This is also the best time to try DurianBB's Mao Shan Wang Double Fromage Cheesecake for $49 (usual price $59), while stocks last.

Soft and light for a delightful teatime delicacy and using genuine Mao Shan Wang flesh and premium cheeses, this rich baked durian cheesecake is topped with a generous layer of durian and mascarpone blend.

Crumbly, aromatic and silky smooth in a single bite, it also features a layer of vanilla sponge cake crumbs.

Readers can scan the QR code on this page and purchase these items via the dedicated website or call 6319-8886 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm) to order. Free delivery is included.