Exciting eats

NEW SPREAD

Cafe Mosaic (Carlton Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6311-8195) offers Meat and Sea on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be a mix of seafood (such as chilled crab legs and Singapore chilli crab) and meats (such as roasted leg of lamb and pork belly), with a table of desserts to end the meal. It costs $98, but DBS/POSB card holders get 50 per cent off, and UOB card holders are given a 38 per cent discount.

PHOTO: CARLTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

ALL CRAB

It is all about crabs at the Crab-ulous Feast, to be held during dinner from Monday to Aug 31 at Azur (Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Tel: 6823-5354). As expected, it will be a feast of crabs done in various ways - such as chilli, pepper, salted egg yolk and ginger-onion. The buffet starts from $78.

PHOTO: CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT

ONDE ONDE TREAT

King's Potong's latest is a much loved Asian dessert - the Onde Onde. This is a coconut and pandan flavoured ice cream, with gula melaka filling and grated coconut. It is available as a single serve ($1.20) and multipacks of six ($6.90) at supermarkets and hypermarkets.

PHOTO: F&N CREAMERIES

VEGAN ICE CREAM

Vegans can now eat two of Ben & Jerry's new products. The Non-Diary range is made with almond milk, and comes in two flavours: Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and Coffee Caramel Fudge (with FairTrade certified coffee). It is going for $13.90 a pint, and this month, it is two for $23.90.