Makan

Exciting eats

Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Jun 06, 2019 06:00 am

NEW SPREAD

Cafe Mosaic (Carlton Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6311-8195) offers Meat and Sea on Fridays and Saturdays. There will be a mix of seafood (such as chilled crab legs and Singapore chilli crab) and meats (such as roasted leg of lamb and pork belly), with a table of desserts to end the meal. It costs $98, but DBS/POSB card holders get 50 per cent off, and UOB card holders are given a 38 per cent discount.

Exciting eats
PHOTO: CARLTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

ALL CRAB

It is all about crabs at the Crab-ulous Feast, to be held during dinner from Monday to Aug 31 at Azur (Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, Tel: 6823-5354). As expected, it will be a feast of crabs done in various ways - such as chilli, pepper, salted egg yolk and ginger-onion. The buffet starts from $78.

Exciting eats
PHOTO: CROWNE PLAZA CHANGI AIRPORT

ONDE ONDE TREAT 

King's Potong's latest is a much loved Asian dessert - the Onde Onde. This is a coconut and pandan flavoured ice cream, with gula melaka filling and grated coconut. It is available as a single serve ($1.20) and multipacks of six ($6.90) at supermarkets and hypermarkets.

Exciting eats
PHOTO: F&N CREAMERIES

VEGAN ICE CREAM

Vegans can now eat two of Ben & Jerry's new products. The Non-Diary range is made with almond milk, and comes in two flavours: Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and Coffee Caramel Fudge (with FairTrade certified coffee). It is going for $13.90 a pint, and this month, it is two for $23.90.

Exciting eats
PHOTO: BEN & JERRY'S

 

Indulgent Father’s Day meals
Makan

Pamper dad for Father's Day

Related Stories

Weets Eats: Seductive Sichuan spice at Chuan Hung

Hed Chef recipe: Mui heong sesame oil chicken

Makansutra: The 40-year legacy behind humble Sims Drive prawn mee

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck