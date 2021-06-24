FairPrice expands at Limbang Shopping Centre with store opening deals

These offers are available only at FairPrice Limbang.

Hot deals at new FairPrice Limbang

Residents in Choa Chu Kang have something new to look forward to alongside Singapore's reopening.

FairPrice Limbang has expanded and has moved to a bigger unit in Limbang Shopping Centre to offer shoppers a wider range of products.

The outlet also provides new cutting services for fish and pork, as well as an increased variety of essentials to cater to daily needs and elevate your shopping experience.

So head to FairPrice Limbang to enjoy exclusive store opening specials from today to July 7, during which you can also receive freebies with a minimum spend of $35 in a single receipt, while stocks last.

Looking for hot deals?

Save 37 per cent when you purchase South Africa Sharon Persimmon 900g ($4.95) and 26 per cent when you add Thawed Jumbo Tiger Prawn ($2.49 per 100g) to your cart.

Do not miss out on the buy-1- get-1-free deal on Dynamo Laundry Liquid Refill (assorted) 2.4/2.7kg ($11.50 per pack).

You can save grocery trips by stocking up on essentials during this time.

Save 5 per cent on Royal Umbrella Fragrant Rice 5kg ($15.80) and receive a free 1L bottle of cooking oil (worth $3.20) with every pack purchased.

In addition, save 30 per cent to create locally flavoured dishes with Prima Taste Sauce Kit Curry 300g ($5.50) and Prime Taste Sauce Kit Laksa 225g ($5.50).

And for your equipment needs, save 9 per cent on Tefal 32cm Wokpan with Lid ($49.90).

Life has so much to offer - energising, refreshing drinks from all over the world

Breathe some vigour into your day with Life, a premium ready-to-drink brand with an array of beverages from reputable sources, ranging from Canadian glacial water to Asian drinks and Japanese teas.

Whether it is a hit of energy, an invigorating boost or a moment of chill, Life's refreshing and energising drinks are here to cover every step of your way and keep you going amid your long and hectic schedules.

And from now till June 30, you can grab them at promotional prices from FairPrice and FairPrice Online.

DROPS OF HYDRATION

Whether it is mineral, spring or sparkling, not all waters are created equal.

Water accounts for around two-thirds of our body weight and is a vital part of life.

From clear and pristine glacial water to pH-balanced alkaline water and purified distilled water, stay hydrated with an array of Life Water.

Sourced from the ancient glaciers from the Coast Mountains in British Columbia, Canada, Life Canadian Glacial Water is small-molecule water that is highly absorbable and moderately mineralised.

It is also ultra-low in sodium with zero turbidity and is free from chlorine, fluoride, lead, arsenic, copper and nitrogen-nitrite.

This product is available in a convenient 500ml pack ($1.25, usual price $1.50) or a hydration pack 1L ($1.80, usual price $2.40).

Alternatively, choose Life Alkaline Water 510ml (two for $2, usual price $1.35 per bottle), which is water with a pH value of 8.5.

It uses Nano-Artesian technology to mimic the pressure of a natural underground aquifer and is made in Singapore.

Lastly, the Life Pure Distilled Drinking Water is made when water is boiled into steam, which then condenses back into liquid.

This distilled water is purified by an advanced technique and is free from impurities.

It is available in a convenient 500ml pack (three for $1.05, usual price 60 cents each) or hydration pack 1.5L (two for $1.35, usual price 95 cents each).

AUTHENTIC SIPS FROM JAPAN

Tea is said to be the next most popular beverage after water.

Wish you could be transported to the Land of the Rising Sun to sip on some authentic Japanese teas?

Then enjoy the goodness right from the Life Ready-To-Drink Tea bottles on the go.

Fully packed and produced in Japan, these refreshing guilt-free teas are brewed to perfection using premium tea leaves.

Awarded with the Healthier Choice Symbol, savour the full tea flavour with the no sugar series or opt for lower in sugar flavours for a mid-day boost.

The Life Japanese Green Tea - No Sugar is a light and refreshing authentic brew using tea leaves sourced from Kagoshima prefecture, which is one of the top green tea-growing regions in Japan.

It is available in 500ml bottles (two for $2.35, usual price $1.30 each) and 1L bottles (two for $3.30, usual price $2.10 each).

Next up in the no sugar series is Life Oolong Tea, which has a bolder taste and roasted aroma, brewed with tea leaves sourced from Wuyi Mountains, known for producing robust oolong tea.

This is available in 1L bottles (two for $3.30, usual price $2.10 each).

Meanwhile, Life Jasmine Green Tea - Less Sugar has a light and refreshing added floral aroma and is now available in 500ml (two for $2.35, usual price $1.30 each) and 1L (two for $3.30, usual price $2.10 each) bottles.

Lastly, Life Lemon Tea - Reduced Sugar is infused with a zesty flavour and citric goodness. It is made with premium tea leaves from Sri Lanka, the birthplace of one of the best black teas in the world.

This tea is available in 1L bottles as well (two for $3.30, usual price $2.10 each).

TRADITIONAL BREWS FROM TAIWAN

Life Asian Drinks 480ml (two for $2.30, usual price $1.30 each) are 100 per cent sourced, packed and produced in Taiwan and are traditionally brewed with no preservative and artificial colouring added.

The all-time crowd-pleaser Life Red Sugar Cane & Water Chestnut Drink is not made from concentrate and is the ultimate cooling beverage with a crisp taste and pleasant sweetness.

Other variants include Life Rock Sugar Starfruit Juice Drink, which is infused with vitamin C and has a sweet and zesty flavour, and stay nourished with Life Red Date Tea, which uses 100 per cent natural ingredients with no artificial flavouring added.

For a Healthier Choice that is lower in sugar, go for Life Herbal Tea .

It also uses 100 per cent natural ingredients with no artificial flavouring, and has a naturally refreshing minty taste.

Lastly, Life Chrysanthemum Tea with Wolfberries once again uses 100 per cent natural ingredients with no artificial flavouring added and is brewed using whole chrysanthemum flowers.

It has a natural floral taste blended with goji berries for a twist.

So if you are feeling the heat, beat it with a shot of all Life has to offer today. - KAVYA THEENAN