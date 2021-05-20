Feast from home during phase two with latest takeaways, deliveries

It feels like deja vu to be writing about takeaways and deliveries again. But let us take this as a continuation of our culinary adventure.

Due to the tightened restrictions for phase two, many restaurants and eateries are offering their food to go - some for the first time. So this is a good chance to eat things you normally would not order. And a year after the circuit breaker, there are more choices than ever.

Here are some suggestions to add to your list:

SNACK ATTACK

The pandemic is the best time to get acquainted with home bakers and chefs.

New Deli (Instagram: @newdelibakes)

New Deli offers a small selection of bakes that should cheer you up during our month-long sabbatical from dining out.

I like the Cheddar, Tomato and Pesto ($5) croissant for its savouriness, and the Cinnamon Roll ($4.50) because it is not too sweet.

Joo Bakes (Instagram: @joobakes)

The butter cake from Joo Bakes is worth every cent, so when a Care box became available ($33 per box of three baked items), I was happy for the opportunity to sample its other bakes.

The contents of the box change; mine came with a delicious lemon drizzle, two chocolate cookies and two brownies.

Flash Bakes (Instagram: @flash.bakes)

Since the seemingly cursed Hong Kong air travel bubble has burst, the egg tarts from Flash Bakes (@flash.bakes on Instagram) should do the trick.

At $1.30 a piece, it comes with a soft and thin pastry crust and smooth egg filling.

Xian Dan Chao Ren

(#B1-K4, Waterway Point, Tel: 9829-2285)

Xian Dan Chao Ren is a kiosk selling salted egg dishes, from a platter of fried bites to rice combos.

If you need a salted egg fix, it can now be delivered to you too. Just give the place two days' notice. There is a minimum order of $40 and a delivery fee of $12.

AT-HOME LUXE

Iko (65 Neil Road)

The dine-in ban is an unfortunate turn of events for the recently opened Iko (65 Neil Road), but it has made the switch to delivery and takeaway quite quickly.

The menu includes signature items such as Uni ($28) and Asari ($18), and a delivery exclusive called DIY Zosui and Luxe Box ($88), a premium seasonal box featuring truffle rice topped with luxe ingredients such as Hokkaido bafun uni, torched Hokkaido scallops, ikura and torched botan ebi.

To order, call 8866-5218 from Monday to Saturday.

There is a delivery fee, but you get a 10 per cent discount if you opt for takeaway.

Sen-ryo (#03-14, Ion Orchard)

Japanese seafood restaurant Sen-ryo offers a takeaway menu (above) that includes the Sushi Set ($20), Special Unagi Bento ($18.80) and the Party Set ($116.40) when you have two friends over.

You can walk in to order or call ahead (8938-6026).

COMFORT FOOD

When there are uncertainties, many turn to comfort food. And why not?

Hup Seng Huat

(Block 409 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-22)

Hup Seng Huat has been cooking wonton mee since the 80s, and now you can enjoy this at home.

You can order a wonton mee lunch (from $3.50) to be sent to you, but you will need to call a day ahead.

It sells frozen wonton ($5) and prawn dumplings ($7) too.

The pandemic has taught me not to be a frozen food snob, and I have had many good frozen meals in the past year.

For more details, send a WhatsApp message to 9456-7040.

Permata Singapore

(73 Sultan Gate, Tel: 9082-9941)

Permata Singapore has recently opened, offering great Nusantara food. And now, you can have it delivered to your home. With a minimum order of $30, executive chef Firdauz Nasir will prepare the dishes of your choice fresh upon order.

The menu has over 40 dishes, and the top picks are Wagyu Beef Rendang (from $38), Buah Keluak Lamb (from $42) and Tempoyak Ikan (from $20).

Mrs Pho

Since travelling is out of the question for most of us, a bowl of pho may bring comfort to you.

Enjoy a 10 per cent discount on deliveries at Mrs Pho when you spend at least $40. Use the promo code MRSPHOMAY, valid till May 31. To order, go to https://order.mrspho.com

Yunnans

Yunnans has proven to be reliable for a good meal, especially now when it offers a 15 per cent discount on Oddle with promo code YN15 - valid for the set meals, starting from $128 for four.

Dishes in the sets include Grilled Seabass with Lemongrass (below), Poached Chicken with Sichuan Pepper and Stir Fried Dragon Chives with Yunnan Beancurd Skin.

Go to https://yunnans.oddle.me to snag the discount. Deliveries are also available via Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood.