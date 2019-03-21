Food bites

NEW INDULGENCE

The latest treat from Magnum is the Macadamia Salted Caramel (from $3.90), velvet smooth salted caramel ice cream dipped in thick milk chocolate with crunchy roasted Australian macadamias. It is available from April 1 at all major super/hypermarkets, convenience stores, petrol marts, minimarts and RedMart.

WHISKY BUSINESS

Whisky is on the menu at The Butcher's Kitchen (Suntec City, Tel: 9616-0111) with three items: Char siew ($12.80, poured onto the meat before it is flamed), chips ($5.80, sprayed onto the chips) and steak ($27.80, the meat is soaked in whisky before grilling).

THAI FEAST

The weekend-only buffet, the Great Baan Ying Brunch, ($38.80, top up $29.80 for free-flow alcohol) runs from 11am to 3pm, and has a line of up to 15 dishes. You will also get one main dish each. But save stomach room for the tasty sides, with dishes such as Pad Kalam Sai Moo (Stir-fried Pickled Cabbage with Pork) and Yum Woon Sen (Glass Noodle Salad). Call Baan Ying (Level 2 Royal Square@Novena, Tel: 9111-7852) for reservations.

PERANAKAN MENU

Kopi Tiam (Swissotel The Stamford, Tel: 6431-6156) has Peranakan food till May 19. Highlights include Babi Pongteh ($26), Itek Tim ($16) and Sambal Petai Prawn with Minced Pork ($26). All items are served with winged beans, ladies' fingers and Nyonya sambal.