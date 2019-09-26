Food bites

SWEET ESCAPE

Plaza Singapura celebrates its 45th anniversary with a series of dessert-themed activities called Pretty Sweet 45. The highlight is The Dessert Museum, an interactive pop-up that makes its appearance on Oct 4, featuring five rooms with larger-than-life dessert-inspired elements. Until Oct 27, head to The Dessert Carnival for game stalls, The Dessert Marketplace and Sweet Treats workshops.

BLACK & GOLD

For its first birthday, MO Bar (Mandarin Oriental Singapore, Tel: 6885-3500) offers the Black and Gold afternoon tea till end-October ($48 a person).

It's inspired by the bar's interior, with sweets and savouries paired with Malacca Gold BOP TWG Tea. If you want a bit of bubbly with tea, $68 gets you a glass of "R" de Ruinart champagne with your afternoon tea.

SCRAMBLED EGG BURGER

The popular McDonald's Scrambled Egg Burger returns for a limited time with Chicken Bacon or Sausage.

It is available from $4 with a McCafe Premium Roast Coffee as part of the Grab and Go special.

FRENCH FARE

It is all about France and French culture at Voilah! France Singapore Festival, and the A Table! programme is where you can indulge in French food.

From Oct 12 to 18, restaurants such as Taratata Brasserie and Brasserie Gavroche are offering special festival menus. For the full list and reservations, visit www.sochic.sg.