Food bites

Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Oct 03, 2019

VEGAN BURGER

Hans im Gluck has introduced 10 new burgers, including two for vegans. The star item is the Beherzter ($18) with vegan cheese, BBQ sauce and crispy fried onions.

VEGAN BURGERPHOTO: HANS IM GLUCK

MANGO MANIA

LiHo is offering a series of mango drinks, using Thailand's chok anan mangoes. Variations available are Mango Delight (from $6.60, with pomelo and mango cubes), Mango Rock Melon Smoothie and Mango Tango with taro paste (both from $6.90).

MANGO MANIAPHOTO: ROYAL T GROUP PTE LTD

HUNGRY FOR HUNGARY

From Oct 8 to 31, The Landing Point (The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6877-8911) will work with Hungary's Cafe Gerbeaud for afternoon tea (from $50). Expect signature desserts such as Dobos Cake and Gerbeaud Slice.

HUNGRY FOR HUNGARYPHOTO: THE FULLERTON BAY HOTEL

HAWKER CULTURE

This weekend, head to Flower Field Hall at Gardens By The Bay for Hawker Culture. Enjoy dishes from a dozen hawkers from home and across the Causeway, like bat kut teh from Samy & Min Bak Kut Teh from Malaysia, together with Singapore's Pandan Gardens Fishball Noodles' fishball mee pok. For tickets, call 6635-1369.

HAWKER CULTUREPHOTO: PANDAN GARDENS FISHBALL NOODLES

 

