Food bites

HALLOWEEN AT STARBUCKS

It is time for Starbucks' annual Halloween drinks.

This year, the popular one is the Midnight Chocolate Frapp-boo-ccino ($8.50) - mocha topped with layers of green tea whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

The drink will be available while stocks last.

PINK FISH POKE

This month and next month, Pink Fish (Jewel Changi Airport, Tel: 6909-9771) is offering the Peruvian poke (from $10.90) on its menu. It has fresh salmon cubes, cucumbers, red onions and a spicy sauce.

CHILLI CRAB STICK

From tomorrow, chilli crab fans can try it in the form of a biscuit stick.

Jumbo Seafood and Glico have collaborated to offer the Pretz x Jumbo Seafood Singapore Chilli Crab ($1.60), retailing at all Jumbo Seafood outlets and most FairPrice stores.

CRABS GALORE

Till Nov 22, Ginger (Parkroyal on Beach Road, Tel: 6505-5710) is offering a no-pork, no-lard crab buffet called Crabs Galore (from $58 a person). Try dishes such as Stir-fried Crab in Salted Egg Yolk Sauce, Claypot Crab with Pumpkin Broth and Crispy Soft Shell Crab.